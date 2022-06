One could hear the whirring dental drills and the distinctive sound of suctioned air in the background May 22 at Grove Dental Clinic in Falls Church. Most of the chairs were filled with patients like on any other day, but this day was different. Dr. Maqsood Chaudry and a team of 17 volunteer Muslim and Jewish dentists lent their time and professional skills for a free dental clinic, “Dental Day for Our Afghan Friends,” which attended to the urgent dental needs of newly arrived Afghan evacuees.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO