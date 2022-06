The Langley Wildthings have moved up to Division 1 of the Northern Virginia Swimming League for 2022, and opened the season June 18, falling to perennial power Overlee. Enjoy these photos of Wildthings swimmers by Deb Kolt; click on any photo below to start the slideshow; click on the “i” at bottom left of the photos for captions.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO