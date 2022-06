2021 proved a comeback year for the region’s three passenger airports, but remained well below pre-pandemic traffic levels, according to new federal data. Figures from the Federal Aviation Administration show that the biggest return to service came at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, which at 9,253,561 enplanements last year rebounded to 70 percent of its year-end 2019 total of 13,284,687.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO