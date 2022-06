Having proved popular in the last several years, despite pandemic-related upheavals, Fairfax County’s Free Student Bus Program will offer even more options this fall. The initiative “has continued to grow, despite the challenges of the pandemic, with students proving to be some of our most loyal customer base,” Kala Quintana, marketing head for Fairfax Connector, during the June 14 meeting of the Board of Supervisors’ transportation committee.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO