ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia alleged thieves siphon thousands of dollars of fuel from gas station, advertise discounts online

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Beach police say two alleged thieves illegally siphoned thousands of dollars’ worth of fuel from a closed gas station overnight over the course of several days, while advertising discounted gas on social media. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) on Thursday announced the arrests of Rashane Griffith,...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Norfolk, VA
Cars
Virginia Beach, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Thousands of dollars worth of customer packages found at Fontana home of OnTrac delivery driver

An OnTrac delivery driver faces charges of grand theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.Deputies responded to a home in the 9700 block of Calabash Avenue in Fontana on Friday to check into a report of theft, where they spoke to 61-year-old Juan Cardenas, authorities said. Cardenas, an employee with OnTrac, was suspected of stealing packages in the course of his work.At the home, deputies discovered several thousand dollars worth of stolen merchandise. Some packages were unopened, while others were still in their shipping boxes with customer addresses on them. The stolen merchandise ranged from electronics like...
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Advertising#Gas Stations#Citgo
CBS LA

Thieves drilling directly into vehicle gas tank to steal fuel

Drivers in Fontana and other areas are on the lookout since thieves have begun drilling holes in gas tanks in order steal fuel. They pop open the gas caps and syphon fuel out or crawl underneath the car and drill directly into the gas tank, causing unsuspecting families, who are already feeling the financial pain of high gas prices, to fork out even more money to repair the damage to their vehicle. "I smelled gas and I was like, 'Where is that coming from?' I didn't think anything of it until looked under my car and I was like, 'They're getting our...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

6 charged in $10 million recycling fraud scheme that brought 9 tons of cans, bottles to California for CRV redemption

Six people have been charged in a $10 million recycling fraud scheme that involved bringing more than nine tons of cans and bottles from Arizona, in order to recycle them for money in Los Angeles and Ontario.California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the charges of recycling fraud and grand theft against six people Wednesday for allegedly bringing more than nine tons of materials from Arizona in order to take advantage of the California Redemption Value program. The scheme is estimated to have defrauded California's CRV program of more than $10 million.The program from CalRecycle is subsidized by California consumers every...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

28 arrested, 112 stolen catalytic converters recovered Inland Empire auto repair shops, recycling businesses

Inspections of dozens of vehicle repair shops throughout the Inland Empire turned up more than 100 stolen catalytic converters and resulted in 28 arrests, authorities said Thursday.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic across Southern California. A number organized theft rings have been taken down, but the Vehicle Dismantler Industrial Strike Team — a task force made up of investigators from the DMV and law enforcement officers from Chino Hills, Chino, Upland, Montclair, Ontario and San Bernardino — recently focused its efforts on the automotive repair shops and recycling facilities that are purchasing the stolen catalytic converters.The strike team conducted business inspections at 64 automotive repair shops and recycling facilities, looking specifically for suspected stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-eight arrests were made, and 112 catalytic converters seized as a result of the inspections, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's Sgt. Ian Golditch. Four citations were also issued by the Department of Toxic Substance Control for environmental violations.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Daily Beast

Snitching Airline ID'd Innocent Arizona Man as Shoplifter, Sending Him to Jail for 17 Days: Lawsuit

Michael Lowe didn’t know why he’d just been forced to spend more than two weeks in an overcrowded rural jail in New Mexico. He also didn’t know why authorities had suddenly decided to release him. Dragging himself into his home after a brutal two-day bus journey back to Arizona, Lowe couldn’t do anything but “sob until he could no longer stand.”
TUCUMCARI, NM
Motorious

Ford Ordered To Pay $7 Million For Mustang Crash

Back in 2016, 19-year-old Breanna Bumgarner was driving her 2014 Ford Mustang down U.S. Route 33 near Spencer, West Virginia when a 1989 Toyota pickup crossed the center line. In the crash, the truck hit the Ford’s A-pillar, crumpling the driver’s door so Bumgarner couldn’t escape as the pony car caught fire. She burned alive.
SPENCER, WV
CBS LA

New Redondo Beach ordinance carries $1,000 fine, jail time for anyone caught with a stolen catalytic converter

The Redondo Beach City Council is fighting back against catalytic converter thefts with steeper fines and penalties.A new ordinance was approved Tuesday by the Redondo Beach City Council makes it unlawful to possess a catalytic converter that's not attached to a vehicle without valid proof that the holder owns the part. Anyone found to be in violation of the ordinance is subject to a fine of $1,000 or jail time up to 12 months.The new ordinance goes into effect in 30 days.City officials say the ordinance is the latest step they've taken to crack down on catalytic converter thefts. The...
REDONDO BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy