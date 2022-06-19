ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(‘Jay’ the bald eagle, photographed by David Hutchinson) Here’s what’s ahead for your Sunday, which is Father’s Day as well as Juneteenth, which is a city and federal holiday this year for the first time:. CLOSURE: Most government services are observing Juneteenth on Monday,...

WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 8 options (updated)

Colman Pool doesn’t reopen until Saturday (when this summer’s 7-days-a-wee schedule begins), but Mindi Katzman caught the early-bird duck checking it out in advance. Today brings a brief return to waterfowl-suited weather, along with these events:. (added) TILL DAWN FUNDRAISER: Come to 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge Way...
SEATTLE, WA
SUMMER: 'Scaled-down' Seafair Pirates Landing at Alki on Saturday

(2019 Seafair Pirates Landing photo by David Hutchinson) If you haven’t already seen it in our calendar – the Seafair Pirates Landing returns to Alki Beach on Saturday (June 25th). But it’s a “scaled-down” version of the event, Seafair tells us – no vendors, but, “There still will be a PA system for commentary and the usual shenanigans.” They’re expected to land around 1:30 pm, “storming the beach to steal the key to the city,” says Seafair. This time around they’re under the skullduggery of the incoming Captain Kidd, Michael “Mouthfish” Brown, who’s taking the wheel from the outgoing Captain Kidd, Damian “Terrible” Terrell. Remember there’ll be offshore cannon fire as the Pirates approach, so the event’s not for the easily startled. If you’re new – the Seafair Pirates have sailed the summer seas of Seattle since 1949, and participate in countless parades and festivals as well as devoting time to various charitable deeds. Be mindful that 1:30 pm time is approximate – we advise not waiting till the last minute! The actual landing is usually in the vicinity of Alki Bathhouse.
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Summer solstice celebration at Delridge P-Patch

As featured in our daily event list and calendar, a new summer-solstice celebration is debuting today! The gardenkeepers (above) invite you to stop by the Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW) for all-ages fun until 7:30 pm. We went over just as it was getting started. You can buy dinner from...
SEATTLE, WA
DEVELOPMENT: Flying mini-houses

We received some questions today about a big deployment of cranes and trucks that took over a block in Gatewood for most of the day, 41st SW between SW Southern and SW Rose. Workers on scene told us they were there to place a prefab DADU (Detached Accessory Dwelling Unit, aka “backyard cottage”). The company involved in this installation was Abodu; permit filings say this DADU was planned to be just under 500 square feet. We weren’t there for the actual placement but it likely looked a lot like this one in Highland Park in early June:
SEATTLE, WA
CAN YOU HELP? Be a life-saver – donate blood in West Seattle!

If you can donate blood, Bloodworks Northwest hopes you’ll do it during their upcoming West Seattle pop-ups. Here’s the announcement:. Summer activities like travel, visiting guests, and fun in the sun sometimes prevent would-be donors from donating blood, and blood inventory struggles throughout the season. Our community’s need for blood is constant, no matter the weather.
SEATTLE, WA
SUMMER: Welcome the change of seasons with two West Seattle solstice events Tuesday

Summer officially begins at 2:13 am our time Tuesday. Hours later, two events offer you the chance to celebrate the change of seasons:. 4:30-7:30 pm at Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW), you are invited to enjoy music, games, crafts, and kids’ activities including face-painting and storytime. Free but you can also bring money for dinner – Chef Gino of TheHomeSkillit.com will be cooking and selling food.
SEATTLE, WA
CONGRATULATIONS! South Seattle College celebrates Class of 2022

(Photo by Casey Broadwater) The Seattle Colleges commencement ceremony last night at T-Mobile Park celebrated 3,200 graduates from around the system, including 878 who earned a degree or certificate from South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – here’s how that breaks down, according to SSC:. *397 graduates earned associate...
SEATTLE, WA
47th/Andover SFD response: Kitchen fire

Thanks to Emilie for the photo and tip. Firefighters made quick work of a kitchen fire in an apartment over a garage near 47th/Andover about an hour ago. No injuries reported. One side note: Firefighters were delayed a few minutes because the response first was sent to 47th Avenue *South*; the dispatcher said that’s how it was called in. Many of West Seattle’s SW streets have S. mirrors, as close as South Park, as far as the other side of I-5, so when calling something in, be sure to stipulate it’s SW.
SEATTLE, WA
Memorial planned July 2 for Donald S. Werlech, 1928-2022

Family and friends of Don Werlech will gather July 2 for his Funeral Mass. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with his community:. It is with sadness that we say goodbye to our father at 94 years old. Donald Stephen Werlech (Don) was born March 16, 1928, the oldest...
SEATTLE, WA
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Juneteenth Monday notes

6:07 AM: Good morning; welcome to Monday, June 20th, the day most government facilities/offices are observing the new local/federal Juneteenth holiday. Partly sunny forecast, high around 70. BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water...
SEATTLE, WA
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

After the warmest day so far this year (76), today’s forecast suggests a brief return to cloudy, cooler weather before sunshine and warmer temperatures return Thursday and beyond, with 80s expected Saturday through Monday. BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for...
SEATTLE, WA
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday, start-of-summer Tuesday watch

6:05 AM: Good morning; welcome to Tuesday, June 21st, the first day of summer (solstice moment was 2:13 am). Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is back on its regular schedule. Ferries: WSF continues on the...
SEATTLE, WA
Politics
Finalists to be announced in the 'other' police-chief search

The Seattle Police Department is actually one of two local PDs with a chief search under way. The Port of Seattle also is without a permanent police chief at the moment, but it’s getting closer to a hire, and that’s of interest with the Port PD’s jurisdiction including Terminal 5 and other sites here in West Seattle. This week, the port is expected to announce finalists for the job, and next Monday, the finalists are expected to answer questions at an online public forum. The previous chief was fired last fall, more than a year after he was placed on leave during what regional media described as a misconduct investigation. Mike Villa has been serving as interim chief. The port’s webpage about the chief search has information on how to watch the finalists’ forum at 4:30 pm June 27th, and how to send advance questions (requested by tomorrow).
SEATTLE, WA
Footbridge, trail, art ahead as 'natural drainage systems' work expands to 24th/Kenyon

About a block east of Denny International Middle School, where SW Kenyon bends northward into 24th SW, a tangle of blackberry vines all but hides the public trail that leads to a footbridge over Longfellow Creek and, beyond, toward Delridge Way. Seattle Public Utilities is about to give the area a major makeover as part of its “natural drainage systems” work. SPU expects to start work this week that will result in:
SEATTLE, WA
Reply To: Aggressive dog hating neighbors harassment/ picture taking

I am writing to ask for your help. I often take my dogs to a nearby school to let them run around a bit, but lately I’ve been the victim of serious harassment. Someone actually came right up to me and asked me to leave–something about how my dogs should be leashed, how they’re not allowed on school grounds, blah blah blah. Well! I have never felt more personally attacked! This bully was very threatening!
SEATTLE, WA
WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Teacher Craig Parsley retires, but will continue to educate

Friday was the last day of school for most local students who weren’t already out for summer – and for some educators, it was the last day of their classroom career. Among them: Craig Parsley, a founding teacher at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, who spent the past 10 school years there – from its start – after a long run at Schmitz Park Elementary. He sent us this announcement:
SEATTLE, WA

