ELMA, Wash. – Trey Starks continues to build momentum as the biggest sprint car race of the year in the Pacific Northwest approaches. With less than a week until someone is earning $50,000 at the 50th Annual Super Dirt Cup hosted by Alger, Wash.’s Skagit Speedway, Trey Starks put together another masterful drive Sunday night at Grays Harbor Raceway on his way to victory.

ELMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO