BRANDON, S.D. – The biggest motorsports event in South Dakota history consumes Huset’s Speedway this week. Scheduled for four consecutive nights, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will bring nearly 50 entries to the Brandon, SD one-third-mile oval from Wednesday to Saturday. It begins with a standard makeup show, continues with preliminary programs on Thursday & Friday, and concludes with a mega $100,000-to-win High Bank Nationals finale.

BRANDON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO