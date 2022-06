The LOX stopped by Bar 1505 in Houston, Texas for a special Father’s Day performance and afterward linked up backstage with the local legend Scarface to take some photos. While all three LOX members have never linked up with Scarface for a track, Jadakiss and Styles have worked with the Houston OG separately a few times. Jada traded bars with him on 2000’s “WWII” off the Ruff Ryders Ryde or Die Vol. II compilation project, and teamed up for DJ Khaled’s 2013 track “Never Surrender” alongside Meek Mill, Akon and John Legend. Face appeared on Styles P’s “Go Hard” and Berner’s “Go On,” while Styles, Sheek and Face all rapped on the late DJ Kay Slay’s “Lights Glowing.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO