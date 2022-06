CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The man charged with killing two people in two different shootings less than 24-hours apart, is now pleading not guilty in both of the killings. Kazius Childress, 20, entered a written plea of not guilty for the murder of Cordal Lewis on January 27, 2022. Police found the 19-year-old dead in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO