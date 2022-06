A Davenport woman who rescued a baby inside of a car talks about what she witnessed on Sunday. “There’s a baby in this car right now, I’m freaking out.”. That was Megan Irish’s reaction when she saw a baby inside of a car as she was getting ready to go into Walmart in Davenport on Sunday, June 19. At first she thought it was doll inside, but soon she realized it wasn’t after she took a closer look.

