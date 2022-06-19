ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City report: Premier League champions to let defender leave club

By Tom Hancock
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

Manchester City will reportedly allow left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko to leave the club this summer.

The Ukraine international collected his fourth Premier League winners medal last season - but, once again, he found his playing time limited,

He made only 15 league appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in 2022-23 (although he still managed to provide four assists, including for Rodri's equaliser in the title-clinching 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign).

And, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano , City are open to selling Zinchenko, with Everton interested in a move for the 25-year-old.

Romano adds that the versatile 25-year-old - who joined City from Russian outfit Ufa in 2016 - would prefer to play in midfield.

That may be possible at Everton, where he would link up with international teammate (and fellow left-back) Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Meanwhile, City are said to be considering an approach for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella.

The 23-year-old - who can also operate as a wing-back or centre-back - enjoyed a fine first season with the Seagulls after signing from Getafe.

Born in Catalonia, he came through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and made one senior appearance for the Blaugrana.

However, Brighton and City may not see eye to eye in terms of transfer fee; the Seagulls are said to value Cucurella at £50 million .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley open Championship campaign away at Huddersfield

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley will kick off the new Championship season with a trip to Huddersfield on Friday 29 July.The clash between the newly-relegated Clarets and Carlos Corberan’s Terriers, who lost in last season’s play-off final, tops the EFL fixture list for the new campaign, which was published on Thursday.Relegated Norwich travel to Cardiff the following day, while Rob Edwards must wait until Monday 1 August to begin his Watford reign with a home opener against Sheffield United.In the first Saturday tea-time game, West Brom travel north to face Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.The opening weekend of the campaign...
SOCCER
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

2
Followers
80
Post
118
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy