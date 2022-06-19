Manchester City report: Premier League champions to let defender leave club

Manchester City will reportedly allow left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko to leave the club this summer.

The Ukraine international collected his fourth Premier League winners medal last season - but, once again, he found his playing time limited,

He made only 15 league appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in 2022-23 (although he still managed to provide four assists, including for Rodri's equaliser in the title-clinching 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign).

And, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano , City are open to selling Zinchenko, with Everton interested in a move for the 25-year-old.

Romano adds that the versatile 25-year-old - who joined City from Russian outfit Ufa in 2016 - would prefer to play in midfield.

That may be possible at Everton, where he would link up with international teammate (and fellow left-back) Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Meanwhile, City are said to be considering an approach for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella.

The 23-year-old - who can also operate as a wing-back or centre-back - enjoyed a fine first season with the Seagulls after signing from Getafe.

Born in Catalonia, he came through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and made one senior appearance for the Blaugrana.

However, Brighton and City may not see eye to eye in terms of transfer fee; the Seagulls are said to value Cucurella at £50 million .