Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Michigan Panthers (1-8) face the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-8) in the final game of their seasons Sunday. Kickoff is noon ET at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Panthers vs. Maulers odds with USFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Panthers enter the season finale having lost 6 games in a row. They lost 25-23 to the North Division champion New Jersey Generals in Week 9.

The Maulers enter the final game of the season on a 4-game losing skid. They lost 17-16 to the playoff-bound Philadelphia Stars last Sunday.

Panthers vs. Maulers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:25 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Panthers -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Maulers +130 (bet $100 to win $130)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Panthers -3 (-110) | Maulers +3 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Panthers vs. Maulers key injuries

Panthers

  • RB Reggie Corbin (lower arm) questionable
  • QB Josh Love (lower leg) questionable
  • TE LaMichael Pettway (lower leg) questionable
  • OL Sean Pollard (lower leg) out
  • WR Devin Ross (lower leg) out
  • DL Kyshonn Tyson (personal) out
  • DB Kieron Williams (shoulder) out
  • DB Sean Williams (lower leg) questionable
  • DE Tre Williams (neck) questionable

Maulers

  • DB Shakur Brown (knee) probable
  • OL Jon Dietzen (ankle) doubtful
  • TE Artayvious Lynn (abdominal) probable
  • TE Hunter Thedford (back) out
  • LB Dale Warren (illness) out

Panthers vs. Maulers picks and predictions

Prediction

Panthers 21, Maulers 13

The Panthers shut out the Maulers 24-0 in Week 3 for their only win of the season.

The Maulers’ only win was a 21-20 win over the 2-win Houston Gamblers in Week 5.

The Maulers average the fewest points in the league, 14.0 points per game, while the Panthers average 19.7 points per contest.

Take the PANTHERS (-160).

The Panthers’ lone victory was a 24-point shutout over the Maulers.

Seven of the Maulers’ 8 losses were by at least a touchdown.

The Maulers have the better ATS record at 4-5 ATS, compared to the Panthers’ 3-6 ATS mark, but considering the previous game between the two teams and the small spread, take the PANTHERS -3 (-110).

The Maulers have scored 16 points or fewer 6 times this season. The total points scored have been 42 or fewer in 7 of their 9 games.

However, the Panthers’ last 6 games all have had more than 42 points.

The first game between the two teams had only 24 points and the Maulers have the league’s worst offense.

Take UNDER 42.5 (-112).

