It's almost the end of the week so let's celebrate with the answer to the June 23 (369) Wordle. Even though I get my Wordle in every day, it's always exciting when those letters flip over. A life-saving green out of nowhere, a yellow that sometimes throws up more puzzles than it does answers, and what seemed like a sure bet was, in reality, a dull grey no. I don't think I'll ever get tired of it.

