Not much would break the heart of a kid more than having their bike stolen. The Owatonna Police Department deals with that issue each year around this time. In their weekly e-newsletter Just the Facts, the department reports, "It's that time of the year when we start getting lots of calls about abandoned bikes and end up picking them up-most are probably stolen, but we have no way to return an unreported stolen bike."

OWATONNA, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO