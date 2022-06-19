Deadly Shooting Sunday Morning in Augusta
There’s been another deadly shooting in downtown Augusta. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Virginia...wgac.com
There’s been another deadly shooting in downtown Augusta. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Virginia...wgac.com
Well, it is a sign of the times that is catching up with Augusta. Real Change is needed. I voted for Garnnet Johnson, first vote for local mayor in the 8+ years been living here.
Comments / 3