Deadly Shooting Sunday Morning in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Va. The incident happened on Broad Street just before 3 a.m., Sunday, June 19. According to the coroner, he was shot at least once. He was taken to Augusta University Medical […]

