Fredericksburg, VA

Deadly Shooting Sunday Morning in Augusta

By Mary Liz Nolan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been another deadly shooting in downtown Augusta. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Virginia...

Comments / 3

Jose A Mercado
3d ago

Well, it is a sign of the times that is catching up with Augusta. Real Change is needed. I voted for Garnnet Johnson, first vote for local mayor in the 8+ years been living here.

WRDW-TV

One person shot at Norris Place Apartments in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, at 8:33 p.m., Richmond County deputies responded to Norris Place Apartments, 1931 Murphy Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim that had been shot at least once. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man wanted for questioning in theft on Acorn Rd in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred on Acorn Road in Augusta. The theft occurred on the 3000 block of Acorn Road on June 21st. If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.
AUGUSTA, GA
Elderly Woman Attacked in Augusta Mall Parking Lot

An 80 year old Grovetown woman was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot at Augusta Mall Tuesday afternoon. Richmond County authorities were called just after 3:00 p.m. after the incident occurred in Macy’s parking lot on the upper level. The victim told deputies a black male approached her,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect surrenders after deadly Barnwell shooting

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a shooting over the weekend that left a man dead in Barnwell. Barnwell County Coroner Denise Gibson identified the victim of the shooting as Trevor Sumpter, 25, of Barnwell. She said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is scheduled to be autopsied Wednesday in Newberry.
BARNWELL, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County continues to struggle with rash of killings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wave of fatal shootings continues to plague Richmond County, with four in a about a week. The latest one happened in the early hours of Sunday in the 700 block of Broad Street. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Rescuers suffer heat exhaustion battling Augusta house fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion battling a fire that displaced five people on Wednesday afternoon. The house fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Summerchase Place, according to the Augusta Fire Department. They worked quickly to try to contain the fire and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Mother, deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old. Katrina Sexton was last seen Tuesday, her mother said. She walked away from her home on Pineview Drive in Augusta. She was wearing black tights with flowers, white shoes and a black beanie. Her...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man dies following shooting on Broad Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Va. The incident happened on Broad Street just before 3 a.m., Sunday, June 19. According to the coroner, he was shot at least once. He was taken to Augusta University Medical […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What do cases of downtown violence have in common?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In just a week, we’ve seen four deadly shootings in Augusta – two of them downtown. The latest took the life of 31-year-old Percy Johnson, who died at a hospital just before 2:45 Sunday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Broad...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

City leader says she has a creative way to help crime in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting left one man dead early Sunday morning. Commissioner Catherine Smith-McKnight says she would like to see changes in downtown Augusta. “We’ve got a lot of great businesses downtown, it’s the heart of Augusta,” she says. “Last...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Lane reopened on I-20 near Harlem exit following crash

#Update: The scene is now clear. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- Columbia County deputies are on the scene of an accident. It happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, It’s a two vehicle crash heading eastbound on Interstate 20 at exit 184, that’s the Appling exit. One of the vehicles is overturned and one lane is […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Homeless advocates react to death of homeless man under I-20 Bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating after a homeless man was found dead on Washington Road under the I-20 overpass. NewsChannel 6 spoke with an organizer from one homeless agency who believes the heat could’ve been a contributing factor. “It’s just hot out here,” said one man we found panhandling off the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man facing murder charge following shooting in Barnwell

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – A shooting is under investigation in Barnwell County. Authorities say on Saturday, June 18, officers responded to the 200 block of Bomba Street in response to a shooting. A man, later identified as Trevor Sumpter, 25, of Barnwell, was found with several gunshot wounds. He has transported to a local hospital, […]
BARNWELL, SC
wfxg.com

Crews respond to gas leak in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a gas leak early Thursday morning at the intersection of Columbia Rd. and Tudor Branch. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:51 a.m. As crews worked to assess the damage, traffic was blocked at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

