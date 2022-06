Anyone who is a fan of fresh Middle Eastern cuisine will want to keep an eye out for a new spot coming to Frisco this summer. Naf Naf Grill, which is set to open on July 12, is an open kitchen and bakery that was first established in Chicago in 2009. According to a press release, it has 33 locations nationwide and this marks the first Naf Naf in Texas and will follow with two more openings in McKinney and Las Colinas later.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO