Cartier Unveils Seasonal Boutique In East Hampton

By Veronica Chumbi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCartier, one of the world’s most esteemed luxury houses, is pleased to announce the opening of a new seasonal boutique in East Hampton, New York. The unique seasonal ‘pop- up’ experience opened to the public on May 27, 2022 and will continue through Fall 2022. “As...

27east.com

Former Personal Home Of Architect Norman Jaffe Sells For $7.5 Million

A former personal home of the late modernist architect Norman Jaffe in Bridgehampton recently sold for $7.5 million. On a 1.1-acre flag lot at 635 Lumber Lane, the main house has wood plank walls and ceilings, flame-cut heated stone floors, and beautiful light with stunning views, according to the listing. The compound has four bedrooms and four bathrooms in all with several flexible living spaces organized around a courtyard with mature trees, a heated Gunite pool with spa, and bluestone patios.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
Hamptons.com

East Hampton Town Airport Drama Continues

East Hampton Town Airport never had the opportunity to enact its plan to close and reopen the airport under new usage rules last May 17th. At the last minute an injunction paused that plan from going into effect. As of now it is business as usual. New reports have the EH Town officials exploring ways to legally shut down the airport. One has to wonder is this what they really want or is this a ploy that has originated because of the frustration of not being in actual control of the outcome of their own town asset?
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Riverhead Spicy’s Bar-B-Que Closes, Possibly For Good

The longstanding barbecue joint that has become iconic for many in Riverhead has closed its door - possibly forever. A report in Riverheadlocal.com says that there were signs posted in the window of the restaurant that read “temporarily closed” but all other signs point to the barbecue place finally closing for good.
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: Charming cottage on the creek

This week’s Dream Home has history and charm all rolled into one sweet cottage on Deep Hole Creek in Mattituck. Members of the Tuthill family, whose ancestors were among the North Fork’s founding English families, enjoyed the residence for more than eight decades. “This property is steeped in...
MATTITUCK, NY
27east.com

Lauer’s Strongheart Manor Fetches $41 Million

Former “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer has sold his North Haven mansion Strongheart Manor and two guest houses for $40.9 million, according to The Real Estate Report Inc., three years after seeking nearly $45 million for the waterfront compound. The 12,000-square-foot main house was built in 1902 for silent...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Hamptons.com

Pachanga, A Night of High-Energy Music and Dancing in Water Mill

The Parrish Art Museum in partnership with OLA of Eastern Long Island presents Pachanga—a high-charged night of dance and music on Friday, June 24. Doors open at 6 pm and music kicks off at 6:30 with drummer/vocalist/performance artist Mila Tina, who combines percussion, dance, and visual design in performances that are multi-sensory experiences. Following is a night of more music and dancing with crowd favorite band Mambo Loco playing a blend of classic Afro-Cuban and Puerto Rican music with “old school” Latin and Latin jazz. A complimentary reception will be held outdoors on the Museum’s covered terrace. Beverages are available to purchase in the Parrish Café. No outside food or drink is permitted.
WATER MILL, NY
27east.com

Publishers Clearing House Makes A Surprise Delivery In Noyac

It’s not every day that a couple of well-coiffed and tanned men wearing matching navy blue blazers, white shirts, orange knit ties, and tan trousers show up on a side... more. My grandparents bought land, around 1920, which is now the Anna and Daniel Mulvihill Preserve. They cherished and...
SAG HARBOR, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook woman finds calling by raising puppies

There can be little doubt that Andrea Spencer is a dog person. The Stony Brook resident has rescued Labradors since 2011, fostering and training them while they were waiting for their forever homes. She also co-chairs the DogFest Long Island fundraiser at Marjorie R. Post Community Park in Massapequa and is currently raising a puppy, Nico VI, for Canine Companions.
STONY BROOK, NY
27east.com

Boat Runs Aground In Hampton Bays Surf

A 32-foot boat ran aground in the surf just west of Shinnecock Inlet on Saturday morning after experiencing mechanical failure. Only one person was aboard the Trojan flybridge cruiser when... more. Rooftop solar panels to reduce one’s carbon footprint have become more and more common on ... by Stephen J....
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
NBC New York

Girl Scouts Cookie Scam Sparks Uproar on Long Island

Police are investigating nearly a dozen cases of residents not getting the Girl Scouts cookies they ordered in at least seven Long Island communities this month, authorities say. So far, Suffolk County police say they've gotten 11 reports of cookie fraud from residents in Lake Ronkonkoma, Bohemia, Shirley, North Patchogue,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Southampton Town Board Set To Ban Smoking – Of Any Kind – At Parks And Beaches

Lighting — or blazing — up in public could get a smoker a $250 ticket in Southampton Town, thanks to an ordinance proposed by the Southampton Town Board at its... more. I’m not an activist, rabble-rouser or normally a complainer. I’m an older, retired American living on a fixed income trying to make ends meet — but every time I get them to meet, somebody moves the ends. What is happening to the America I know and love? Our children are being slaughtered in supposedly safe places, our schools (recently in Texas, by an 18-year-old unable to buy alcohol but able to purchase an assault rifle), friends out shopping, never come home; babies are hungry, needing formula; fuel prices for transportation and homes are soaring; food prices have doubled; and recently ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

A Trip Back In Time With Silly Lilly

Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches harks back to another era, just the way owners Jay Scott and Steven Chiros want to keep it. Adelaide Avenue dead ends at... more. Summer on the East End is the perfect time to connect with the outdoors, spending ... 10 Jun 2022 by Julia Heming.
EAST MORICHES, NY

