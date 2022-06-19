Holden Man Killed in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday morning, Officers contacted Blake Perez about a license plate which had been recovered on a stolen vehicle. The victim checked his car and found his front license plate to be missing. There is nothing to indicate that Perez was involved in the theft of the vehicle. Due to the plate not being reported stolen at the time the vehicle was recovered, it was left on the vehicle when it was towed to the car lot. Officers contacted the owner of the car lot, who stated that she had thrown the license plate away.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO