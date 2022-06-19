Holden Man Killed in JoCo Motorcycle Accident
A Holden man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that...ksisradio.com
A Holden man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that...ksisradio.com
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0