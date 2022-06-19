ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

Holden Man Killed in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 3 days ago
A Holden man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that...

Head-on Collision Injures Two Marshall Residents

Two Marshall residents were injured in a head-on collision that occurred early Tuesday morning in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Honda, driven by 24-year-old Charles C. Doss of Marshall, struck a westbound 2013 Chevrolet, driven by 32-year-old Iycel M. Medina-Orozco of Marshall, head-on at 260th Road and Quartz Road at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Warrensburg Woman Injured When Car Overturns

A Warrensburg woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2008 Nissan, driven by 22-year-old Merissa A. Bailey of Warrensburg, was in the 1800 block of NW 2 Highway at 5:19 p.m., when the driver swerved to avoid striking an object in the roadway, traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
WARRENSBURG, MO
MSHP Arrest Reports for June 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Juan Irineo-Usus of Sedalia at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Irineo-Usus was taken to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Warrensburg Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident in Morgan County

A Warrensburg man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2017 Harley Davidson, driven by 25-year-old Sagan P. Guillory of Warrensburg, was on Route W, south of the Marvin cutoff at 1 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the right side of the roadway, overturned and was ejected from the bike.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
#Motorcycle Accident#Joco#Centerpoint Hospital#Life Flight
Sedalia Police Reports For June 21, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday morning, Officers contacted Blake Perez about a license plate which had been recovered on a stolen vehicle. The victim checked his car and found his front license plate to be missing. There is nothing to indicate that Perez was involved in the theft of the vehicle. Due to the plate not being reported stolen at the time the vehicle was recovered, it was left on the vehicle when it was towed to the car lot. Officers contacted the owner of the car lot, who stated that she had thrown the license plate away.
SEDALIA, MO
Man airlifted after escaping overnight house fire near Warrensburg

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was hospitalized after escaping from a Sunday night fire in rural Johnson County, MO, northeast of Warrensburg. Crews responded at 11:03 p.m. to a house fire on NE 400th Road north of Montserrat. The house was engulfed in flames, with a man trapped inside. He was able to escape the fire, but had to be airlifted to an area hospital, according to the Johnson County, MO, Fire Protection District.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Clinton Woman Killed After Passing Vehicle in Johnson County

A Clinton woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carol M. Dixon of Clinton was northbound on SW 1200 and Missouri 13 at 6:08 a.m., Friday morning when she attempted to pass another vehicle in her 2004 Mercury. She swerved to oncoming traffic and the Mercury sustained a blown tire. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck several objects, overturned and struck a utility pole.
2 men injured running from the law in Kansas

WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men complained of pain after crashing their car in Wyandotte County while fleeing law enforcement. Just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, two men fleeing from the Kansas Highway Patrol in Wyandotte County attempted to enter the ramp on eastbound I-70 too fast. Their vehicle, a 2013 Ford Fusion, went off […]
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
