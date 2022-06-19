ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for a Family to Give Her Their ‘Seal’ of Approval [VIDEO]

By Leslie Morgan
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Duchess!. Hello, world! My name is Duchess and I’m a 4 ½-year-old terrier mix. I...

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Meet 10 Sets of Indiana Siblings in Foster Care Who Share One Wish in Common – To Be Adopted Together

Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

‘Show Your Flow’ and Win Some Dough at the Indiana State Fair Mullet Contest

I find it very interesting how cyclical trends can be. You know what I mean, right? A trend becomes popular, and everyone jumps on board - that trend lasts however long, and then next thing you know, that same trend is suddenly unpopular. Just give it a few decades because, for whatever reason, that trend will most likely become popular again. Some examples of recurring trends that I've seen come and go and come again are bell-bottom pants, high-waisted pants (mom jeans), tight clothes, baggy clothes, popped collars, and up top - the mullet.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

LOOK: Indiana Photographer Captures Stunning Drone Photos of Albino Deer

Ted Rutherford has made a career out of taking aerial photos using the camera on his drone through his appropriately named business, Ted's Drone Service. The majority of his business comes from homeowners looking to book his services to help find a leak in their roof, or for taking before and after pictures following a remodel. But, when a good friend recently called him after spotting an albino deer on their property, Ted quickly grabbed his drone and made his way there to capture the rare animal before it took off into the woods.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana#Shelter Dog#Pets
WOMI Owensboro

See Chubby Dog Get Stuck in a Hole in Kentucky Backyard

The older I get, I can totally relate to this dog, Claire, and the hilarious situation she got herself into. Lately, I find it hard to get it up out of a chair. Between the stiffness in my joints and muscles due to my age and the extra weight I carry, also due to my age. Well, that and the fact that I eat whatever I want, sit on my butt all day, and don't work out.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Mom Shares Yummy 5-Minute Ice Cream In A Bag Recipe

Hot Summer days call for a favorite among everyone and that is Homemade Ice Cream. Not everyone owns an ice cream maker, no worries we've got you covered. Angel here and when I was the Director of Day Camp for the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department one of our favorite summer activities with the kids was to make homemade vanilla ice cream. The kids absolutely went crazy because it was easy and super delicious. The staff loved helping the kids make it because it also taught a science lesson that the campers enjoyed and could take with them the rest of their lives and teach others. It was one of the best jobs ever working for Day Camp.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Sign at Indiana Campground Features Hilariously Specific Bathroom Instructions

Bathrooms today are getting more and more high-tech. You never know when you will encounter an auto-activated toilet, sink, soap dispenser, or paper towel dispenser of some kind. There have been times when I thought I might need instructions to make some of those things work. You would expect to see fancy, smancy bathroom appliances - and maybe even instructions - in a fancy, smancy bathroom. I would think that one would NOT expect to need instructions while using the bathroom at a campground - apparently, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) thinks differently.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Pawsatively Adorable Indiana Rescue Cats Dream of Careers in Law Enforcement [VIDEO]

Cats are adorable, yet strange creatures. We have two at my house and they couldn't be more different. One is somewhere in the neighborhood of 12 to 13-years-old and will only let you pet him if it's his idea, which only happens if you're sitting down in a chair, or laying in bed being perfectly still. Any sudden movements and he'll run away. And, don't even think about picking him up. He's not a fan. Our other one is almost a year old and is more willing to let you pet him whenever you feel like it. Sometimes, he'll even snuggle up on your lap for a few minutes. Long story short, neither of them seems to be as cool or loving as the two cats owned by Officer Eastwood with the Evansville Police Department.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

This Might Be the Fanciest Treehouse in Missouri Maybe

I've seen a lot of treehouses during my time on Earth, but can't recall seeing one as fancy as this one near Bunker, Missouri that borders Big Creek. Cheryl is the host of this really gussied up treehouse on Airbnb. She refers to it as "Almost Heaven" which (in a treehouse way) she might be right about. According to her listing, this treehouse has been noticed by some very prestigious places:
MISSOURI STATE
wibqam.com

Man dies after trying to save wife on Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after trying to save his wife on Lake Monroe. The Indiana DNR said Dwight Fry was trying to save his wife Thursday afternoon after she began struggling in the water. While trying to save her, Fry began to struggle as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Nebraska police arrested man found with missing Indiana girl

Police in Nebraska arrested a man after they say he was found with a 13-year-old girl missing out of Indiana. The Lafayette Police Department notified Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday, June 15, that the missing teenager was believed to have been traveling through Nebraska with an adult male. Police pulled...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Pup Ain’t Nothin’ But a Happy Hound Dog Lookin’ for a Forever Home

Our Pet of the Week is BODIE - this happy fella is waiting to meet you at It Takes a Village. BODIE is an 8-month-old Hound dog mix. You can tell from the pics that BODIE is pretty slim, weighing in at just under 40 pounds, which puts him in the 'medium' dog category. Our friends at ITV tell us that BODIE came to them as an owner surrender due to a lack of dog-friendly housing.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

The Four Best Brands of Frozen Onion Rings You Can Buy in Kentucky

It's National Onion Ring Day and that, for me, is a high holy day and I decided to celebrate early yesterday. My friend Ryan and I had lunch at Bru Burger in Evansville and I ordered those onion rings in the photo above. They're beer-battered, by the way, and they are SO good. Clearly, I freaking LOVE onion rings. Forget French fries, onion rings are my go-to side orders anytime I go to a burger joint. Heck, they're even my go-to at home and there are several brands of frozen onion rings that I absolutely love.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy