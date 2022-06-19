Indiana Shelter Dog Looking for a Family to Give Her Their ‘Seal’ of Approval [VIDEO]

Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
I find it very interesting how cyclical trends can be. You know what I mean, right? A trend becomes popular, and everyone jumps on board - that trend lasts however long, and then next thing you know, that same trend is suddenly unpopular. Just give it a few decades because, for whatever reason, that trend will most likely become popular again. Some examples of recurring trends that I've seen come and go and come again are bell-bottom pants, high-waisted pants (mom jeans), tight clothes, baggy clothes, popped collars, and up top - the mullet.
Now, show me how the piggies eat. This is your trough. Show me how the piggies eat! Be a good boy, show mommy how the piggies eat!. (Randy eats like a piggy and mommy laughs.) If you don't remember this scene from A Christmas Story, let me refresh your memory. Here you go...
Ted Rutherford has made a career out of taking aerial photos using the camera on his drone through his appropriately named business, Ted's Drone Service. The majority of his business comes from homeowners looking to book his services to help find a leak in their roof, or for taking before and after pictures following a remodel. But, when a good friend recently called him after spotting an albino deer on their property, Ted quickly grabbed his drone and made his way there to capture the rare animal before it took off into the woods.
There are a lot of people that believe seeing certain birds have special meanings. One popular belief is if you see a red bird or cardinal, it is a sign that a loved one is watching over you from Heaven. There are even songs written about it. Redbird by HunterGirl...
This Kentucky luxury cabin is a paradise getaway in and of itself. You'll even have your own private waterfall all to yourself. I've seen a lot of Airbnbs and this one takes the cake. It could quite possibly be my favorite one to date. Here's the description of this heavenly...
The heat, the rain, the moisture, the pain of those pesky mosquitoes EATING YOU ALIVE!. If you sit out at your kids game or enjoy the camping life, you know what I'm talking about. Has anyone seen my can of OFF! spray, I'm going to mow the freaking lawn?!?. Instead...
Ok, it may seem weird to include Santa Claus in a pop culture and geek con, but Santa knows how amazing Raptor Con 2022 is going to be, and how else will he know which costumes we want for Christmas?. This will make me sound old, but 'Back in my...
The older I get, I can totally relate to this dog, Claire, and the hilarious situation she got herself into. Lately, I find it hard to get it up out of a chair. Between the stiffness in my joints and muscles due to my age and the extra weight I carry, also due to my age. Well, that and the fact that I eat whatever I want, sit on my butt all day, and don't work out.
Hot Summer days call for a favorite among everyone and that is Homemade Ice Cream. Not everyone owns an ice cream maker, no worries we've got you covered. Angel here and when I was the Director of Day Camp for the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department one of our favorite summer activities with the kids was to make homemade vanilla ice cream. The kids absolutely went crazy because it was easy and super delicious. The staff loved helping the kids make it because it also taught a science lesson that the campers enjoyed and could take with them the rest of their lives and teach others. It was one of the best jobs ever working for Day Camp.
Bathrooms today are getting more and more high-tech. You never know when you will encounter an auto-activated toilet, sink, soap dispenser, or paper towel dispenser of some kind. There have been times when I thought I might need instructions to make some of those things work. You would expect to see fancy, smancy bathroom appliances - and maybe even instructions - in a fancy, smancy bathroom. I would think that one would NOT expect to need instructions while using the bathroom at a campground - apparently, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) thinks differently.
Cats are adorable, yet strange creatures. We have two at my house and they couldn't be more different. One is somewhere in the neighborhood of 12 to 13-years-old and will only let you pet him if it's his idea, which only happens if you're sitting down in a chair, or laying in bed being perfectly still. Any sudden movements and he'll run away. And, don't even think about picking him up. He's not a fan. Our other one is almost a year old and is more willing to let you pet him whenever you feel like it. Sometimes, he'll even snuggle up on your lap for a few minutes. Long story short, neither of them seems to be as cool or loving as the two cats owned by Officer Eastwood with the Evansville Police Department.
I've seen a lot of treehouses during my time on Earth, but can't recall seeing one as fancy as this one near Bunker, Missouri that borders Big Creek. Cheryl is the host of this really gussied up treehouse on Airbnb. She refers to it as "Almost Heaven" which (in a treehouse way) she might be right about. According to her listing, this treehouse has been noticed by some very prestigious places:
Owensboro will soon be home to a brand new women's and children's emergency shelter called My Sister's Keeper. This morning, that facility (which is the creation and dream of my morning show co-host Angel Welsh) got a huge boost to kick start its brand new fundraising campaign. Wednesday, at the...
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after trying to save his wife on Lake Monroe. The Indiana DNR said Dwight Fry was trying to save his wife Thursday afternoon after she began struggling in the water. While trying to save her, Fry began to struggle as well.
Police in Nebraska arrested a man after they say he was found with a 13-year-old girl missing out of Indiana. The Lafayette Police Department notified Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday, June 15, that the missing teenager was believed to have been traveling through Nebraska with an adult male. Police pulled...
Our Pet of the Week is BODIE - this happy fella is waiting to meet you at It Takes a Village. BODIE is an 8-month-old Hound dog mix. You can tell from the pics that BODIE is pretty slim, weighing in at just under 40 pounds, which puts him in the 'medium' dog category. Our friends at ITV tell us that BODIE came to them as an owner surrender due to a lack of dog-friendly housing.
It's National Onion Ring Day and that, for me, is a high holy day and I decided to celebrate early yesterday. My friend Ryan and I had lunch at Bru Burger in Evansville and I ordered those onion rings in the photo above. They're beer-battered, by the way, and they are SO good. Clearly, I freaking LOVE onion rings. Forget French fries, onion rings are my go-to side orders anytime I go to a burger joint. Heck, they're even my go-to at home and there are several brands of frozen onion rings that I absolutely love.
Dr. Whitney Winstead and the fabulous team at Molly's Mutts Animal Rescue worked tirelessly to save animals all over Kentucky for ten years. As they close their doors we want to thank them for their service and sacrifice. I've followed Molly's Mutts Animal Rescue for years. We helped promote their...
June is National Shelter Cat Month. We have an amazing rescue story of a former Kentucky Barn Cat turned City Kitty and he's living his very best life. I'm sure you're wondering just like me why June is the magical month for sweet rescue kitties. I looked it up and here's what I found on nationaltoday.com;
