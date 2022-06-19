ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Florence police arrest man wanted for January murder

By Manny Martinez
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gql2p_0gFY202K00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a January murder was arrested Saturday by Florence police, according to a news release.

Le’Andre Kajuan Richardson, 20, allegedly killed Joshua Dequan Brogsia , 26, during a Jan. 2 armed robbery at a home in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue.

Richardson was spotted in a car near Alexander and Sumter streets by Florence police officers on Saturday and allegedly led officers on a chase before he ditched his vehicle on Schofield Drive. Authorities said Richardson tried running away before he was caught and taken into custody.

Richardson faces charges of armed robbery, murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

Florence police said more charges are pending because Richardson was “reportedly in possession of a quantity of suspected drugs at the time of his arrest.”

Richardson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where records show he was booked Saturday afternoon.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

