A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire listening area on Tuesday, June 21. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 90s, and with the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits across Michiana. A cold front will move through overnight, which could spark an isolated shower/storm early Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle to upper 80s, but the 90s return for the weekend. Our best chance for rain waits until Saturday night. Besides that, a lot more sunshine awaits us for the week ahead.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO