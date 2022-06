Child Advocacy Services SEGA, Inc. is hosting the 3rd Annual Pull for Kids launched by Bank of Newington on June 25, 2022 at Bay Gall Sporting Clays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Individuals can participate in the Pull for Kids for $100, while teams of four can sign up for $400. This event will benefit over 150 children in foster care that are served by CASA Ogeechee and the Ogeechee Visitation Centers. This year CASA Ogeechee is celebrating 20 Years of Advocacy in our community.

NEWINGTON, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO