Manhattan, NY

Foundations Underway at 258-278 Eighth Avenue in Chelsea, Manhattan

By Michael Young
New York YIMBY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow-grade work is ramping up at 258-278 Eighth Avenue, site of a 14-story mixed-use project in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Chelsea 23rd Realty Corporation, an LLC affiliated with JJ Operating, the 173-foot-tall structure will yield 132,700 square feet with 190 rental apartments and...

newyorkyimby.com

