Our top tips will help you plan the Algarve trip of your dreams on a tight budget © mas66 / Shutterstock. The golden beaches of the Algarve have plenty of admirers from across the globe. This is especially true if you visit in the height of summer when it can seem like the entire world is encroaching on your beach blanket in Albufeira. Despite the Algarve’s popularity, there are still many great deals to be had in this sun-kissed corner of Portugal.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO