Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Luke Voit, Alex Cobb, Ross Stripling (2022)

By Austin Lowell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Wells took down another AL East rival on the road! (Do the Orioles even have rivals?) Did any of you dare to start him? It was a tough one to pull the trigger on, but with the way he’s handled divisional opponents this season (eight runs and 20 hits allowed...

8 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

If your team is on the cusp of playoff or championship contention, you may only be one or two pieces from attaining championship glory this year! Odds are good that the waiver wire has far fewer league-winning gems now than it did in April and May. Now that we’re officially in the summer, the trade market is likely the only way to acquire players with championship-clinching potential. These can come in the form of injured players like Chris Sale or Brandon Belt, unlucky pitchers with great control, overlooked groundball pitchers who can give you everything except WHIP, and underperforming hitters with much better expected stats than actual stats. Now is the time to evaluate which categories you need the most and find the undervalued players who have the greatest chance to boost you in those categories. To aid you in your title quest, our featured analysts are back to offer their suggestions on who you should consider buying low and selling high.
Reid Detmers optioned to Triple-A

Detmers had allowed nine runs over his previous two starts, a span of 8 2/3 innings, and had a 4.66 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. The Angels' bullpen has been overworked of late, so the move isn't overly surprising as the team brought up two more relievers. Detmers will likely be back in the majors at some point this season, but with an 18.6% strikeout rate, he's not worth keeping in anything other than AL-only leagues.
Mitch Garver activated from the COVID-19 IL

Mitch Garver was activated from the COVID-19 IL on Tuesday. He will return tonight as the DH as the Rangers take on the Phillies at home. Garver completed a short rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco before being activated today. In 39 games this season, Garver is slashing .206/.283/.397 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs. Fantasy managers that held onto the veteran may want to see results from a few games before inserting him back into their lineups.
Trayce Thompson traded to the Dodgers for cash considerations

The Dodgers desperately needed a right-handed outfielder to temporarily fill in with Mookie Betts and Kevin Pillar out. The 31-year-old outfielder is hitting .305, with 17 home runs, 36 RBIs, and two stolen bases in Triple-A this season. Because he is only going to be a temporary fill-in, he should only be added if you are desperate for help on your roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jacob deGrom (shoulder) faced live hitters for first time Tuesday

The Mets righty has been out all year with a stress reaction to his right scapula. New York has understandably been very cautious with his recovery. Even without him and Max Scherzer for much of the year, the Mets lead the NL East by 5.5 games over the Atlanta Braves. Considering that, expect the Mets to continue to take things slowly with deGrom. A mid-July return seems feasible.
Manuel Margot (knee) to be placed on IL and miss 'significant time'

Margot was carted off the field with a knee injury after crashing into the wall attempting to make a catch on Monday agains the Yankees. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury, but Cash stated that "it didn't look good." Expect Margot to miss a minimum of several weeks and likely longer, and fantasy managers can move on in nearly all formats.
Aaron Ashby (forearm) placed on 15-day IL

Ashby left his last start with the injury but threw a bullpen yesterday and said he expected to make his next start. It's unclear if he had a setback or the Brewers are just being overly cautious, but Ashby will obviously miss the next two weeks or so. For now, don't expect an exceptionally long-term absence, but obviously any injury to the forearm of a pitcher is worth monitoring carefully. The Brewers should provide a firm timetable in the coming days.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jeff McNeil leaves Monday's game with hamstring tightness

McNeil had just scored on a wild pitch the inning prior and although he scored easily, he slowed up as he crossed the plate when he felt tightness in the hamstring. Although Buck Showalter suggested that it's a day-to-day injury, McNeil is getting an MRI to confirm it's nothing seriousness. Until the results of the MRI are known, there's no reason to be overly concerned.
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (6/20) PREMIUM

Monday’s main slate includes eight games. Further, the medium-sized slate is loaded with elite pitching. Yet, there are a couple of offenses with mouthwatering stacking appeal. Monday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. An ace in a probable pitcher's duel is the top hurler tonight. However, three high-upside pitchers are tightly clustered...
JT Brubaker earns first win of season Monday over Chicago

JT Brubaker allowed no runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings during Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Brubaker (1-7) collected his first win since August of 2021 after holding Chicago without a run through six. The righty threw 105 pitches, sixty percent of which for strikes. Three of his last six starts have been scoreless efforts of at least five innings, though he exited the previous two without a decision. The 28-year-old will take a 4.11 ERA into this weekend's scheduled start in Tampa Bay.
CHICAGO, IL
Tim Anderson reinstated from IL on Monday

Anderson wound up missing about three weeks with his groin strain, which his fantasy managers almost certainly would have signed up for when he suffered the injury. He’s batting an impressive .356 with a .503 slugging percentage thus far, and should be placed back in starting lineups immediately.
Brady Singer strikes out four, walks none in loss Sunday

Brady Singer pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and zero walks while striking out four in Kansas City’s 4-0 loss in Oakland on Sunday. Singer fell to 3-2 on the season with Sunday’s loss but was able to regain his control in this start. Singer did not walk a single batter on Sunday after walking a season-high five in his previous start. Singer has walked zero batters in five of his seven starts and walked eight batters in the other two so Sunday’s control has been the name of the game for Singer this year. Singer is tied with Daniel Lynch for the Royals starting rotation wins lead (3) and has done so in seven starts (10 appearances) compared to Lynch’s 12. Singer will try again for his fourth win in his next start slated for Saturday against these same Athletics in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Andrew Heaney dominate in his return from the IL Sunday

Andrew Heaney pitched five innings on Sunday, striking out seven, walking one, and allowing five hits for one earned run as he took the no-decision in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Guardians. Fantasy Impact:. Heaney was activated from the IL Sunday for his first start back from injury, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joe Ryan pitches six solid innings on Tuesday

Joe Ryan tossed six innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs, one walk, and stuck out seven. He earned a no-decision in the Twins loss to Cleveland on Tuesday. This was Ryan’s second start since coming off the IL earlier this month. Despite not earning the win, it was a positive step back on to the trajectory he was on before landing on the IL. Ryan has pitched in 10 games (5-3) with a 3.00 ERA, and a 1.06 WHIP. He remains an excellent option going forward on a strong Twins team.
Max Fried allows one run in no-decision on Monday

Max Fried pitched seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight in Atlanta's win over San Francisco on Monday. Fried blanked the Giants into the eighth, only conceding two hits during that span, until he allowed each of the first three batters to reach to start the inning. Will Smith then took the mound and allowed the Giant's first run to tie the game. Fried had a 31 percent CSW with 13 swinging strikes and touched 98.6 mph on his fastball. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his last six games and improves his season-long ERA to 2.77. His record stands at 7-2 with a 1.05 WHIP and 2.93 xFIP over 14 starts. His next scheduled appearance is at home against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
Gavin Lux hits RBI double in loss to Guardians Sunday afternoon

Gavin Lux went 1-for-4 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a RBI double, and striking out once in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Guardians. Lux would be a fit on any team in the MLB and the scary thing is that he is playing with the Dodgers and is their ninth batter, which means with with an OBP of .362 the top of the order often has runners in scoring position to bring home. The Dodgers outfielder can be rostered due partly to his strong batting statistics with a BA of .285 and a OPS of .749, his area of more concern is his counting stats as he has just two home runs and 16 RBI through 59 games played. Managers can stream him regardless though as a run scored for him is still a fantasy asset, even if he is not the one driving the runs in himself.
CLEVELAND, OH
J.J. Matijevic earns first career with HR in win Sunday

Astros rookie outfielder J.J. Matijevic made just his sixth career MLB appearance Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 win over the White Sox. The rookie's home run was a bit of a cheap one, traveling just 343 feet. But, they all count the same in the box score. The home run was Matijevic' first career base hit as well, making Father's Day a special day for him and his dad, which he talked about afterward. The left fielder is not likely to see many at-bats this season and should not be considered worthy of fantasy attention.
CHICAGO, IL
Video: 12 Overvalued Players at ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)

Death, taxes, and disappointing draft selections. It’s impossible to have a perfect draft and it’s inevitable that you will walk away with at least a couple players you’ll quickly regret drafting. While it’s impossible to fully prevent yourself from getting stuck with an underperformer, you can minimize that risk by attempting to determine which athletes may fall short of their expectations. That’s why Joe Pisapia is here to help by sharing his thoughts on who is currently overvalued.
FOOTBALL
2022 Best Ball Rankings: FantasyPros Staff Consensus (Fantasy Football)

While the redraft season is still a few months away, you can draft anytime by participating in best ball leagues! Our analysts share their updated 2022 best ball fantasy football rankings. 2022 Consensus Best Ball Rankings. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio.
