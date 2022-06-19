Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Luke Voit, Alex Cobb, Ross Stripling (2022)

If your team is on the cusp of playoff or championship contention, you may only be one or two pieces from attaining championship glory this year! Odds are good that the waiver wire has far fewer league-winning gems now than it did in April and May. Now that we’re officially in the summer, the trade market is likely the only way to acquire players with championship-clinching potential. These can come in the form of injured players like Chris Sale or Brandon Belt, unlucky pitchers with great control, overlooked groundball pitchers who can give you everything except WHIP, and underperforming hitters with much better expected stats than actual stats. Now is the time to evaluate which categories you need the most and find the undervalued players who have the greatest chance to boost you in those categories. To aid you in your title quest, our featured analysts are back to offer their suggestions on who you should consider buying low and selling high.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO