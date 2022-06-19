Burlington Morning Rotary honors Teacher of the Year, springtime students

Sydney Reisner and Thomas Rentz are the Burlington Morning Rotary students of the month for March, Maya Yeoman and Jaycob Gonzalez the Students of the Month for April, and Jeremy Voigt was selected as the Burlington Rotary Teacher of the Year by the Rotary Students of the Month, according to a news release.

The students recognized Voigt for the impact he had on their learning throughout their high school career, according to the release.

Reisner is the daughter of Amy and Eric Reisner. She maintains a 3.97 GPA while also serving as the senior class activities director. She takes many AP and Honors courses, including AP Calculus.

Reisner participated in soccer, basketball and track and field during all four years of high school. She was named the athlete of the year and was named to first and second team all-conference for soccer and basketball in multiple years.

Reisner plans to attend Pacific Lutheran University and will participate in basketball and track and field.

Rentz is the son of Christopher and Jenny Rentz. He maintains a 3.9 GPA while taking AP Literature and AP Calculus in his senior year. He also took three AP courses in his junior year, including AP Language, AP U.S. History and AP Chemistry.

Rentz participates in marching band and pep band, where he earned three varsity letters and served as a section leader for the clarinet section. He volunteers in the community for band-related events in his spare time.

After graduation, Rentz plans to major in general chemistry at Seattle Pacific University.

Yeoman is the daughter of Celicia and Matt Yeoman. She maintains a 3.8 GPA; during high school she took four AP courses and two Honors classes.

She is a musician and plays the snare drum in marching band, pep band and drumline. She is the founder of the Social Justice Club and a member of Pride Club and Latinx Student Union. Yeoman also participated in soccer and track and field in her high school career.

After graduation, Yeoman will attend Western Washington University to study sociology. She has been admitted to the Honors College.

Gonzalez maintains a 3.85 GPA. He took three AP classes and eight honors classes during high school while earning an Honor Roll designation for all four years.

Gonzalez is a member of Science Olympiad and serves as its president. He also participates in DECA and attended Nationals for Natural Helpers. Outside of school, he enjoys photography.

Gonzalez plans to attend Skagit Valley College for two years and then transfer to a four-year university to pursue a career in business.