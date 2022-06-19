ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WA

Burlington Morning Rotary honors Teacher of the Year, springtime students

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 3 days ago

Sydney Reisner and Thomas Rentz are the Burlington Morning Rotary students of the month for March, Maya Yeoman and Jaycob Gonzalez the Students of the Month for April, and Jeremy Voigt was selected as the Burlington Rotary Teacher of the Year by the Rotary Students of the Month, according to a news release.

The students recognized Voigt for the impact he had on their learning throughout their high school career, according to the release.

Reisner is the daughter of Amy and Eric Reisner. She maintains a 3.97 GPA while also serving as the senior class activities director. She takes many AP and Honors courses, including AP Calculus.

Reisner participated in soccer, basketball and track and field during all four years of high school. She was named the athlete of the year and was named to first and second team all-conference for soccer and basketball in multiple years.

Reisner plans to attend Pacific Lutheran University and will participate in basketball and track and field.

Rentz is the son of Christopher and Jenny Rentz. He maintains a 3.9 GPA while taking AP Literature and AP Calculus in his senior year. He also took three AP courses in his junior year, including AP Language, AP U.S. History and AP Chemistry.

Rentz participates in marching band and pep band, where he earned three varsity letters and served as a section leader for the clarinet section. He volunteers in the community for band-related events in his spare time.

After graduation, Rentz plans to major in general chemistry at Seattle Pacific University.

Yeoman is the daughter of Celicia and Matt Yeoman. She maintains a 3.8 GPA; during high school she took four AP courses and two Honors classes.

She is a musician and plays the snare drum in marching band, pep band and drumline. She is the founder of the Social Justice Club and a member of Pride Club and Latinx Student Union. Yeoman also participated in soccer and track and field in her high school career.

After graduation, Yeoman will attend Western Washington University to study sociology. She has been admitted to the Honors College.

Gonzalez maintains a 3.85 GPA. He took three AP classes and eight honors classes during high school while earning an Honor Roll designation for all four years.

Gonzalez is a member of Science Olympiad and serves as its president. He also participates in DECA and attended Nationals for Natural Helpers. Outside of school, he enjoys photography.

Gonzalez plans to attend Skagit Valley College for two years and then transfer to a four-year university to pursue a career in business.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Burlington, WA
Local
Washington Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors College#Springtime#Ap Calculus#Sociology#Burlington Morning Rotary#Gpa#Ap Literature
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
2K+
Followers
100
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy