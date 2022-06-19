Good Morning PA - NEPA Aging Network Alliance

digital marketing manager for Golden Technologies, has joined the board of the Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company. “As a third-generation Golden family member, I enjoy participating in our local community and creating meaningful relationships that represent what Golden values: innovation, entrepreneurship, and community,” Golden said. “SLIBCO is a fantastic group that supports job creation, economic growth, and the expansion of our community. I'm thrilled to be a part of it, especially being elected as one of the youngest members of the board of directors.” SLIBCO is a nonprofit industrial development affiliate of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce…Kelli Vriend has been named director, member services, for Ability Members Group, a network of independent HME providers in Canada. This is a newly created role to better support a growing number of members. “We are thrilled to have Kelli on the team,” said Jamie Church, CEO of Ability. “Her skills in working with independent owners and driving collaboration between them and suppliers will be an important asset for the organization.” Previously, Vriend held roles with increasing seniority across the Dell Group, the Katz Group, Drug Trading and most recently McKesson Canada.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO