Good Morning PA - NEPA Aging Network Alliance

WNEP-TV 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaghetti for a Senior will be held...

Newswatch 16

Helping Wilkes-Barre families make delicious and nutritious decisions

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a day dedicated to healthy eating for kids in Wilkes-Barre — Child Nutrition Day. For families, it's not just about eating but about education. "We know that to instill the importance of healthy eating, nutrition, physical activity. This is the time to do it so they are set up for success," said Brittany Shoemaker, director of Luzerne County Head Start.
Newswatch 16

Lackawanna State Park Pool closed for season

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The pool at Lackawanna State Park is closed for the 2022 season, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources page. Officials say they can't find enough lifeguards to keep swimmers safe and will continue to work on hiring lifeguards for next season.
WBRE

Raw 16mm Film: The West Side

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is continuing to show you digitally remastered video from 1972, featuring the images of tropical storm Agnes, 50 years later. Tuesday night we show you the West Side of the Wyoming valley. This is a report by former ‘WDAU reporter Derry Bird.’ ‘The cleanup continues today from the […]
Newswatch 16

Family fun night in Scranton for Go Joe

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joe Snedeker is preparing to take to the open road for Go Joe 25. But before he does, families in Scranton came out Tuesday night to support his annual ride. The Saint Joseph's Center Summer Solstice Celebration and Family Fun Night was held at McDade Park.
WNEP-TV 16

Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to Lake Ariel Park

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — It's that time of the year when families all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania will make their way to amusement parks. And back in the day, one park in Wayne County welcomed visitors for all kinds of fun. Mike Stevens shows us what remains of...
People news: Alyssa Golden, Kelli Vriend

digital marketing manager for Golden Technologies, has joined the board of the Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company. “As a third-generation Golden family member, I enjoy participating in our local community and creating meaningful relationships that represent what Golden values: innovation, entrepreneurship, and community,” Golden said. “SLIBCO is a fantastic group that supports job creation, economic growth, and the expansion of our community. I'm thrilled to be a part of it, especially being elected as one of the youngest members of the board of directors.” SLIBCO is a nonprofit industrial development affiliate of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce…Kelli Vriend has been named director, member services, for Ability Members Group, a network of independent HME providers in Canada. This is a newly created role to better support a growing number of members. “We are thrilled to have Kelli on the team,” said Jamie Church, CEO of Ability. “Her skills in working with independent owners and driving collaboration between them and suppliers will be an important asset for the organization.” Previously, Vriend held roles with increasing seniority across the Dell Group, the Katz Group, Drug Trading and most recently McKesson Canada.
Newswatch 16

Inflation impacting hair salons

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Jennifer Hower has owned Shearlogix in Schuylkill Haven for almost four years. She says this is the most expensive it's ever been to operate a salon. The everyday products her salon uses are not only pricier, they're harder to find. "Now, it's difficult to order...
Times News

Lansford veteran celebrates 100 years

Peter Seman of Lansford, who turned 100 on June 16, loves life. He loves the Panther Valley, he loves good food, he loves his friends and relatives, and he loves church. His has a positive attitude, despite losing a twin brother at a young age, enduring the Great Depression and serving in World War II.
WBRE

Lackawanna State Park pool will not open for summer 2022

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Lackawanna State Park officially announce, after weeks of delay, that they will not open the pool for the summer season this year. According to the park’s Facebook, the reason for not being able to operate this summer is due to the lack of lifeguard availability. Officials […]
WBRE

Vision Home Builders owner Jeff McCreary surrenders to police

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia county home builder under scrutiny from his customers surrendered to police on Tuesday. Jeff McCreary, the owner of the now-closed Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg, faces felony charges in connection with one of his customers. Eyewitness News I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has been looking into customer complaints for […]
WBRE

Agnes at Fifty: A look back at the flood of 1972

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s hard to believe that 50 years ago a storm hit the Wilkes-Barre area changing lives and the landscape forever. On Monday night, Eyewitness News will spend an hour, remembering tropical storm Agnes. The storm that ravaged the region in June of 1972. The video in many of the stories […]
Times Leader

Gettysburg Civil War history to be presented in Tunkhannock

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At part of Tunkhannock’s Founder’s Day, the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock will present a history presentation called All Roads Lead to Gettysburg – Too Much for Human Endurance with Ron Kirkwood and Gary Tewksbury on Saturday, June 25 at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
