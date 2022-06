SHELTON — A world of endless possibilities awaits Shelton High’s Class of 2022 and weathering a pandemic has only made them more prepared for what lies ahead. That is what graduating seniors Ashley Jacob and Diya Patel, the Class of 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, want their classmates to embrace as they receive their diplomas Wednesday and walk off into the next chapter of their lives.

