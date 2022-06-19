WAF Members Chosen for the Maryland Regional Virtual Exhibition Series #4: Eastern Shore
By Working Artists Forum (WAF)
talbotspy.org
3 days ago
The Maryland Regional Virtual Exhibition Series #4:Eastern Shore exhibit opened on June 17th. This year-long series continues with the current Series #4: Eastern Shore Maryland, which features 48 works of...
What if I told you that today, I met a specialist on polar exploration that has called Southern Maryland home since 1974, would that get your attention? What if I told you that he has visited every continent, and been to Antarctica over fifty times. And what if I told you this is only the […]
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Just following the Juneteenth holiday, Congressman Steny H, Hoyer (MD-05) and candidate for Maryland Governor Wes Moore spent the afternoon in Charles County engaging with voters in the area. Their afternoon included greeting the owner of Charles Street Bakery, speaking with the General Manager of...
UPDATE (4:35 p.m.) -- Wind profile of a storm in Northern Virginia shows 65-70 mph wind gusts are possible across Route 66. UPDATE (3:42 p.m.) -- Storms with heavy rain and strong winds will continue west of Baltimore and across the Lower Eastern Shore through 5 p.m. The storms are moving from north to south at about 30 mph.
Beloved Prince George's County teacher and mom of two Monika Herold died suddenly on Sunday, June 12. She was 37 years old. Born in Lansing, Michigan, Monika was a 2002 graduate of Arundel High School, having graduated with a degree in Education from Frostburg State University in 2006, according to her obituary.
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Lexington Park Library was packed last week for the first of three primary debates that are being held in St. Mary’s County by the League of Women Voters and the NAACP. While most of the crowd appeared to have come out to either...
The nation may have officially marked Juneteenth this week to commemorate the end of slavery, but for enslaved people in Prince George’s County, it did not come in June of 1865. While the country has largely come to mark June 19 in remembrance of emancipation, the date actually refers...
Ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary election, Washington, D.C. , was ranked the worst-run city in America based on its financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Ranking second and third to last are San Francisco and New York City, respectively. According to the study by WalletHub ,...
Editor’s note: This list was updated at 12:20 p.m. June 21 to add endorsements from Progressive Maryland. Bethesda Beat will continue to update the list as new endorsements are announced. For the past decade, Montgomery County has been comprised of eight multimember state legislative districts – each represented by...
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint to eight states with the debut of its first location in Maryland. Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet opened the doors to a store at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., on June 16. The new outlet marked the chain’s 424th store, with locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and now Maryland.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A WJZ Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday due to the threat of severe storms that could arrive this afternoon and evening.
While we had a calm first half of the day, things will start to deteriorate after lunchtime.
A strong cold front will swing in from the west and that cold air will collide with the warm, moist airmass in place causing storms to fire up.
Storms will pick up in intensity and coverage through the afternoon and edge towards the Baltimore area in the evening.
The storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and flooding.
A Flood Watch is in effect in Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties, as well as the Baltimore area, are under a Flood Watch from 3-11 p.m.
A Severe Thunder Storm Warning was issued for parts of Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Washington counties, but expired at 3:30 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties.
Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team as they continue to track this severe weather threat.
It will be warm and a little more humid, with highs in the mid 80s.
DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Senate’s votes to confirm the Governor’s nominations of Nathan Cook to serve as Vice Chancellor of the Court of Chancery and Kelly Hicks Sheridan as a Commissioner for the Family Court in New Castle County.
A motorist was trapped in a crash in Atlantic County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Elwood and Blueberry roads in Hamilton, initial reports said. There also were reports of a possible fire. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
A PR memo obtained by Nexstar's WRIC shows that the LEGO group was prepared to distance itself from key aspects of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's legislative program during the announcement of their new factory in the state.
The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
HAGERSTOWN, MD - We recently received word that Grocery Outlet is once again expanding its footprint of discount grocery stores. As of yesterday, the retailer entered its eighth state by opening a new store in Hagerstown, Maryland. “We continue to reinvest in our business and grow our footprint, reaching more...
DEEP BLUE MARYLAND’s GLASS CEILING FOR DEMOCRAT WOMEN REMAINS IN PLACE: In a deeply blue state where leaders pride themselves on promoting diversity, the Democratic ballot for governor of Maryland is entirely male. No women are running at the top of the ticket in a state with no women in Congress and none elected to statewide office. And yet in the upcoming primary, Democrats have an unprecedented seven women — all women of color — jockeying behind men for lieutenant governor, the No. 2 position, which is undefined and largely ceremonial. The women met this month for the lone lieutenant governor forum of the race. Ovetta Wiggins and Erin Cox/The Washington Post.
Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
Comments / 0