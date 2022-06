One of the first persons I asked to sign our petition in support of a plastic bag ban in Easton agreed to sign but then hesitated. “But I use plastic bags for kitty litter. What would I do without plastic bags?” I realized two things: first, that when some people heard “ban”, they actually heard “abolished.” I assured her a ban would only apply to those single-use plastic bags the stores provide at checkout. There would be many alternatives left in the store for dealing with pet doo-doo. Relieved to hear this, she signed.

EASTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO