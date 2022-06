If you want to explore science and technology with your children, then you should consider going to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum. If you’re in town, you can even catch a planetarium show while you’re there. You can watch fun shows on a planetarium dome while learning about stars, engineering, and other science-related topics. You can also take a stroll down the Louisiana River and experience the beauty of the city.

