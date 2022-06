(NewsNation) — A police department in Ohio has come up with a new strategy. It’s turning getting a ticket into a good memory — at least for kids. Officers in Brunswick Hills are on the lookout for children doing good. Things like wearing their bicycle helmet, picking up trash or helping a person in need will earn them a ticket as part of the “caught being good” citation program.

