It’s Time For Some Black Bear Problems in Fort Lee

Something has been happening lately about which I want to post a warning. Three times in the past two weeks I’ve received the same call from an 848 area code. That’s an overlay code for the 732 and covers places like Toms River, Lakewood, New Brunswick and other towns. So I’m not certain where this is exactly coming from. Heck, with spoofing technology it could be Reno, Nevada, for all I know.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO