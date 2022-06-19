ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damascus, MD

One Person Dead in Single-Vehicle Crash in Damascus

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DAMASCUS, MD – One person has been reported dead in a single-vehicle crash that...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

One Extricated After Tractor-Trailer Crash In Montgomery County

One person had to be extricated after a grisly multi-vehicle crash in Maryland involving a tractor-trailer, according to authorities. In Montgomery County, first responders in Wheaton-Glenmont responded to a reported crash on Connecticut Avenue near the intersection of Dean Road and the Littleton Service Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Damascus, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
Damascus, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Damascus, MD
theriver953.com

Update on the accident that closed Rt. 340 for 7 hours

An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) confirms the death of two people in the accident that closed Route 340. The accident closed Route 340 between Double Toll Gate and Waterloo for almost 7 hours Mon. June 20. VSP confirms that Shea E. Hawkins of Winchester and Lewis E. Thompson...
WINCHESTER, VA
NBC Washington

Teen Hit by SUV in Damascus, Seriously Hurt

A teenage boy has life-threatening injuries after he got off a bus in Damascus, Maryland, on Monday evening and was hit by an SUV, authorities said. The boy was hit on Woodfield Road after getting off a Ride On bus, Montgomery County police said Tuesday. Officers responded at about 6:25...
DAMASCUS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident
CBS Baltimore

23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In Timonium Crash, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after an SUV pulled out in front of him on York Road in Timonium, resulting in a collision, Baltimore County Police said. On June 18 about 3:40 p.m., Diego Varela was traveling on a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle heading southbound on York Road. A 2006 Toyota 4Runnner traveling east on Crowther Avenue pulled into the intersection to go north on York Road, police said. Varela then hit the 4Runner, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating. Varela was a recent graduate of Goucher College, the university confirmed. In...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Road rage stabbing incident sends one to hospital

BOLIVAR, Md. (DC News Now) — A road rage stabbing incident that led to one driver being stabbed happened near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 10:30 in the morning near the Bolivar light. Two males claim that the other driver was driving aggressively on 340 […]
HARPERS FERRY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R. Riggs is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 12:12 p.m. along the 15300 block of Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Hwy). A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man shot at Southeast DC bus stop dies at the hospital, police say

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating another fatal shooting in Southeast D.C., as the city closes in on its 100th homicide of the year. According to MPD, officers in the 6th District were called to the 2700 block of Naylor Rd., SE, after a witness reported hearing the sounds of gunshots around 1:13 a.m. Wednesday. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering shot at a nearby BP gas station located in the 2800 block of Alabama Ave.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Vending Machine Fire Causes Thousands In Damage To Hagerstown Home

A malfunctioning vending machine sparked a large garage fire in Maryland that caused thousands in damage to a Washington County home. Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, first responders were dispatched to North Colonial Drive in Hagerstown, where there was a report of a fire that broke out inside a single-story residence.
Daily Voice

Teen Charged After Costly Harford County Barn Fire

A 15-year-old Maryland boy is facing charges for allegedly intentionally setting a Harford County barn fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, state officials announced. Deputy State Fire Marshals announced that the teen has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a barn fire that was...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

98K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy