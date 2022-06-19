Gym, Tan, False Alarm; Police Searching for Man Who Caused False Fire At Ocean City Hotel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Police say the victim was found in a rental SUV at the intersection of 4th Street and Oregon Avenue just before midnight. Police say he had been shot in the head. Investigators believe the victim was shot while traveling along 6th and Ritner Streets. He was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m., according to police. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests have been made in the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO