ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Gym, Tan, False Alarm; Police Searching for Man Who Caused False Fire At Ocean City Hotel

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OCEAN CITY, NJ – Police in Ocean City are hoping to identify a suspect...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downbeach.com

Ventnor Police seek help identifying subjects in ongoing investigation

VENTNOR – The Ventnor City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects pictured here in reference to an ongoing investigation. The department posted the photos on their Facebook page, asking that a. nyone that can identify either of these individuals to call the Ventnor...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Teens Charged With Threatening to Shoot Up Rio Grande Wawa Store

Middle Township Police have charged two Pennsylvania men with calling in a threat to shoot up the Wawa convenience store in Rio Grande. Police announced Joseph Vannauker of Levittown and Matthew Goldstein of Feasterville, both 18, were charged with creating a false public alarm and other offenses. The store was closed for several hours to allow police to investigate.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Millville Police Look to Identify Man Caught on Camera

Police in Millville are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera. Police aren't saying why they want to identify the guy, or if he's done anything wrong. The man is pictured in the photo above. If you can help the police with identification, you're urged...
MILLVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ocean City, NJ
987thecoast.com

Cape May Police Advise of New Four-Way Flashing Stop Sign

Cape May City Police are advising the public about a new four-way flashing stop sign that will be activated Friday. The new sign will be located at the intersection of Elmira and Broad streets. This has been traditionally a two-way stop sign intersection. The post Cape May Police Advise of...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

A motorist was trapped in a crash in Atlantic County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Elwood and Blueberry roads in Hamilton, initial reports said. There also were reports of a possible fire. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#False Alarm#Fire Alarm#Downtown Hotel
987thecoast.com

Atlantic City Police Investigating Murder of Man Found in Street

Atlantic City Police are investigating a killing that took place Sunday on North Kentucky Avenue. Police say they found the male victim in the street and efforts to revive him were futile. No identity of the individual has been released. The post Atlantic City Police Investigating Murder of Man Found...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Middle Twp., NJ, Cops: Two Arrested for Threating to Shoot Everyone at Wawa

Authorities in Cape May County say two 18-year-old men from Pennsylvania have been charged for allegedly threatening to shoot everyone at a Wawa store. According to the Middle Township Police Department, the incident happened around 4:30 early last Sunday morning, June 19th. That's when authorities were notified that a threatening call was made to Wawa in Rio Grande.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

18-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Found Shot In Rental SUV In South Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Police say the victim was found in a rental SUV at the intersection of 4th Street and Oregon Avenue just before midnight. Police say he had been shot in the head. Investigators believe the victim was shot while traveling along 6th and Ritner Streets. He was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m., according to police.  There’s no word on a motive and no arrests have been made in the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
downbeach.com

Two juveniles charged with burglary during 3-alarm fire in Ventnor

VENTNOR – Two juveniles were arrested Saturday and charged with burglarizing a property while police and firefighters were battling a 3-alarm fire several blocks away. According to a release from the Ventnor City Police Department, dispatch received a 6:30 p.m. call from a resident on the unit-block of S. Vassar Square reporting that five males had just entered a neighboring property through several first-floor windows. Blocks away, police were assisting the Ventnor City Fire Department with traffic and crowd control as they battled a 3-alarm fire on the 5200-block of Ventnor Avenue.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

Report: Drowning Confirmed at Corson Inlet State Park

A drowning has occurred at the Corson Inlet State Park. The Press of Atlantic City reports that a 21 year old Vineland man drowned at the Park Friday after being pulled from the ocean. The victim was a member of the Rowan University baseball team. The post Report: Drowning Confirmed...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Woman Walking Along Frankford Creek Discovers Man’s Body; Victim Shot In Head: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found shot to death along the Frankford Creek. Police say a woman walking along the creek bed made the discovery Sunday night. Investigators say the victim, who appears to be in his 20s, was shot in the head at a close range. Authorities say they had a difficult time recovering the body. “The medic unit had quite a bit of difficulty accessing the body because of where it was. It was down along the creek bed, and there really is no easy way to get to it,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said. There’s no word yet on the victim’s identity. Investigators say they found a gun in the victim’s waistband.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

98K+
Followers
54K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy