Teen Charged after Motor Vehicle Collision with Pedestrian

A brazen thief entered a Paramus home at night while the owners were upstairs, took the keys to their BMW and drove off with it, authorities said. It was at least the third time in the past several months in Paramus that a brazen burglar has gone into someone's home to snatch keys to high-end vehicles, said Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg, who released home security video of the theft from various angles.

11 HOURS AGO