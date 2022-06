UFC President Dana White is fully on board with the idea of his Featherweight champion moving up in weight. Alexander Volkanovski became an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion in Dec. 2019, defeating Max Holloway via an impressive unanimous decision (watch highlights). Immediately after, the two ran the fight back in a much closer affair, but ultimately, Volkanovski remained the 145-pound kingpin, walking away with his hand raised earning a split decision nod (watch highlights). Two ultra-impressive title defenses later over the likes of Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung, and the champ has played with the idea of pursuing gold at 155-pounds.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO