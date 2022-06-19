New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: P Jamie Gillan
Could there be another reason why the Giants liked Jamie Gillan besides his punting?
View the original article to see embedded media.
The Giants punting situation took a rather interesting twist in the off-season.
The team decided to move on from Riley Dixon, whom it had initially acquired in a late-summer trade with Denver in 2018. Dixon had, in fact, been a solid punter and holder for the Giants since coming over except for the last two seasons, which saw his average per punt take a downward turn thanks to the coaching staff asking him to execute some different types of punts that weren't necessarily a strength.
With his numbers crashing down to earth, Dixon, who was in the final year of a three-year, $8.7 million contract he signed back in 2020, was released, the move saving the Giants $2.8 million.
Meanwhile, the team signed Jamie Gillan to a one-year deal to prove that he could handle the team's punting duties. Nicknamed the Scottish Hammer for his Scottish origins and big leg, Gillan, who played his college ball at Arkansas-Pines Bluff, is a left-footed punter who began his career with the Browns in 2019, earning PFWA All-Rookie team honors that season.
Gillan, who dealt with COVID in early December 2021, finally saw his stay with the Browns end on December 22, 2021, perhaps due to his declining production.
After finishing his rookie season with a 46.2 gross and a 42.2 net, Gillan's averages fell to 44 and 38.3 in 2020, rising slightly to 46.0 and 41.5 in 2021 before a stay on the COVID-19 list coupled with a more consistent showing by veteran Dustin Colquitt put an end to Gillan's stay.
He was then signed by the Bills to their practice squad two days later, his strong left leg and his experience kicking in crazy weather no doubt factors. But Gillan rode out the rest of the season on the practice squad, following Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll from Buffalo to New York this past off-season.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast .
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
Comments / 0