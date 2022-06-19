ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Assessing Which Remaining Offensive Recruiting Battle is Most Important For Tennessee

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asRgR_0gFXMwAp00

Carnell Tate officially came off the board to Ohio State on Monday afternoon which is a tough loss for the Vols, who made the recruitment with the long-time favorite Buckeyes much closer than anyone would have expected.  However, the Vols are still engaged in multiple high-level recruiting battles on each side of the football. In this article, we weigh out which battle is the most important currently on the offensive side of the football.

Skill Players Still in Play

Tennessee still needs to add at least one running back to the class, and they are likely to take at least 2-3 more receivers. They recently hosted the nation's top junior college receiver in Malik Benson, and they are seriously in play for the standout at Hutchinson C.C. This is a big time battle, featuring Oregon, LSU, Georgia, and Alabama. Tennessee offense appeals to the talented receiver, and he is a high priority for the Tennessee staff. It can certainly be argued that Benson is the best chance for Tennessee to add an immediate impact skill player in this class, especially if Carnell Tate opts for Ohio State in the end.

Virginia do-it-all athlete Cameron Seldon has impressive upside in this class, and he is a player that can be moved all across an offense, similar to how the San Francisco 49ers used Deebo Samuel this past season. Seldon measures in at 6'1", 220lbs, and can line up in the backfield, in the slot or flexed out wide. He is a mismatch nightmare. He has game-breaking speed, and the Vols are battling Penn State and Maryland for the all-purpose athlete. Seldon is currently on an official visit to Tennessee, so it goes without saying that he certainly has a case to be the most important battle remaining.

Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizzell also holds high value in this class, as the Vols are battling Florida and Georgia, among others for his services. Tennessee impressed on an official visit earlier this month, and he remains a realistic prep target for Tennessee. He certainly possesses a high ceiling.

Strong Potential in the Trenches

Glen Elarbee has a strong chance to bring in one of the more impressive offensive line classes at Tennessee in a long-time, and it starts at the offensive tackle position.

Lucas Simmons has all of the makings of being an elite offensive tackle, and the Vols have strong connections to the Clearwater Academy (Fla.) standout. Measuring in at an impressive 6'7", 310lbs, Simmons has some of the best technique in this class as well. The Vols are battling USC, Florida and Florida State in this recruitment. Elarbee has Tennessee firmly in this race, as the Vols will look to keep building momentum as Simmons could make a decision before the season starts.

Elsewhere on the offensive line, the commitment of elite Quarterback Nico Iamaleava sparked an immediate interest between Tennessee and elite offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa. The versatile lineman can play all across the front, but he has the potential to be a mauler at tackle or guard. While Iamaleava's commitment sparked the initial interest, Elarbee has been impressive in helping ascend Mauigoa's list and making the Vols arguably the team to beat.

Volunteer Country's Take

Tennessee has plenty of coveted targets left on the offensive side of the football, including some not mentioned, but at the end of the day, this answer is probably split between Mauigoa and Simmons. That is not to say that Tennessee needs to land both but landing one of two seems essential. Strong ties to Simmons and multiple appeals with Mauigoa sets the Vols up nicely in both recruitments. Finding true, elite tackle bodies have been hard over the last couple of classes, and both of these guys fit the mold. It is like splitting hairs when trying to decide which one is most important, so landing one or the other is the answer to this question, in our opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Arch Manning's High School Teammate Announces His Commitment

Top college football recruit Arch Manning may not have made a decision on his future yet, but one of his teammates did on Sunday. Will Randle, a three-star tight end who played alongside Manning at Isidore Newman, will continue his football career at the University of Texas. Tweeting, "Something in...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Oregon, OH
Local
Tennessee Football
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#49ers#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Vols#Buckeyes#Hutchinson C C#Lsu
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Furious With Ohio State Commitment

Ohio State outdueled Tennessee and others to land a commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Monday. The Vols were one of Tate's other reported finalists, having hosted the premier talent on an official visit back in April. UT fans seemed to have legitimate hope that the IMG Academy standout would be coming to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Huge Commitment

Another day, another big-time wide receiver committing to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have become "Wide Receiver U" in recent years, sending several top talents to the National Football League. On Monday, Ryan Day's program landed another one. Carnell Tate, a five-star wide receiver out of Florida, committed to Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
HBCU Gameday

Randolph Ross Jr. will join father at Tennessee

Not surprising that former NC A&T head track coach Duane Ross will have his son and daughter off the Aggie track team with him at Tennessee. Will any other Aggies follow him to Tennessee? The post Randolph Ross Jr. will join father at Tennessee appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy