ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Face Notre Dame in Matchup of Red Hot Teams

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YDSi_0gFXMObT00

The Sooners and Fighting Irish both enter Sunday as two of the hottest teams in the country, but only one can move to 2-0 at the CWS.

OMAHA – Two of the hottest teams in America together on one diamond.

Following their 13-8 win over No. 5 Texas A&M to open the College World Series on Friday, Oklahoma (43-22) now turns its attention to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (41-15) on Sunday night.

The Sooners and Irish have taken similar paths to this point, both entering the NCAA Tournament as an unseeded team and yet seemingly being unbothered by the challenges that presents.

Oklahoma won its regional and super regional at No. 13 Florida and No. 4 Virginia Tech, and Notre Dame did the same at No. 16 Georgia Southern and No. 1 Tennessee.

The Sooners upset No. 5 Texas A&M to open the CWS, while the Fighting Irish upset No. 9 Texas.

But, now, the two teams meet one another with the ultra-coveted 2-0 spot in the winner’s bracket on the line.

“They’re a good ball club,” OU catcher Jimmy Crooks said Saturday. “They’re going to be another tough opponent for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Js0c_0gFXMObT00
Jimmy Crooks being interviewed at Thursday's open practice

John E. Hoover / AllSooners

This role of attempting to end a hot streak is certainly one that Oklahoma is familiar with, having faced a Hokies squad that hadn’t lost a series since mid-March prior to last weekend’s super regional and an Aggies team that hadn’t done so since April 1-3.

The Sooners, who have been playing as well as anyone in college baseball for the better part of two months, are going to be quite the challenge for Notre Dame as well.

“It’s going to be tough for them (Notre Dame) with our aggressiveness on the base paths,” Crooks said. “We’re going to have a good pitcher ( Cade Horton ) on the mound just carving, so hopefully we’re going to throw strikes and keep with our approach at the plate.”

The two teams not only parallel each other in hot streaks and paths to this point, but in the mentality they take to the ballpark each day.

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson has frequently touted the Sooners as just “a bunch of David’s” throughout the postseason, in reference to the story of David and Goliath.

The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, have adopted a similar mentality as well, firmly believing they belong among the best despite often being considered the underdogs.

“It doesn't really matter to us if we're underdogs or projected to win,” UND pitcher John Michael Betrand said postgame on Friday night. “The message is to go 1-0. By any means go 1-0. I'm not sure if that really matters to us. It's more how we play and just being ready to play some baseball.”

“I think a lot of the kind of underdog story is we don't really feel that internally on the team,” Irish infielder Jared Miller said. “We know when we go out and we play good baseball that we can play with anyone in the country.”

But, while whatever the special sauce has been for both teams has obviously worked to this point, something has to give now.

How to Watch

Charles Schwab Field, Omaha

  • Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame
  • 6 p.m.
  • ESPN2

Only one team can move to 2-0 and thus put themselves in the driver’s seat to reach the championship series.

The loser may not be eliminated, but this is still undoubtedly the most important game of the year for both squads.

For the vital contest, Johnson is going to his normal Sunday starter in Horton, who looks to follow up three consecutive dynamite performances against Texas, Florida and Virginia Tech.

“He's (Horton) gotten better every outing,” Johnson said at CWS Media Day on Thursday. “I think he'll continue to get better every outing. And that just shows you the work that he puts in. He's the guy that wants to stay late and keep working. He wants to come early and keep working.”

First pitch for Oklahoma's matchup with Notre Dame is set for 6 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Johnson, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sallisaw Native Wells Joins Tulsa Football Coaching Staff

TULSA, Okla. –– A veteran offensive coach, Luke Wells, was named tight ends coach at the University of Tulsa, it was announced Monday by Hurricane football head coach Philip Montgomery. Wells, a native of Sallisaw, spent the past three seasons at Texas Tech coaching the tight ends and...
SALLISAW, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Johnson
kslsports.com

Who Is Going To Be The Blue Blood Of Big 12 Football?

SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 membership is coming into focus with BYU joining in 2023 along with UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston; however, there is still nothing solidified on when Texas and Oklahoma head to the SEC. The Longhorns – despite struggling since they lost to Alabama in the...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#College Baseball#Notre Dame#College World Series#Oklahoma Baseball#Omaha#Texas A M#Georgia Southern#Cws#Hokies
heartlandcollegesports.com

Big 12 Win Totals Updated: Oklahoma Up, Baylor Down

The win totals for Big 12 teams were updated this week ahead of the 2022 football season, with a couple of key teams seeing their totals tweaked a bit after the opening totals were released. Two teams had their totals changed, with the first being the Baylor Bears, who opened...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy