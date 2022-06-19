ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Mark Wheeler obituary

By James Gow
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtFsA_0gFXJMwe00
Mark Wheeler, an anglophile American, retired to Somerest after working in post-conflict Bosnia

My friend and mentor Mark Wheeler, who has died aged 74, was a great scholar of Yugoslavia. After a distinguished academic career, he became political adviser to Paddy Ashdown in his role as high representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina and was official historian of the Special Operations Executive in Yugoslavia, a secret British espionage group during the second world war, appointed by Margaret Thatcher.

Mark was born in Chicago, son of Earl Wheeler, a pilot in the US navy, and Barbara (nee Schmager), a window dresser. He attended Ramapo regional high school in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and studied history at the University of Michigan, graduating in 1970. He arrived with fellowships and scholarships to do a PhD at Cambridge.

In 1975 he became a lecturer in the European and Central and South European studies departments at the University of Lancaster, where he was an inspirational figure.

Thanks in part to his authoritative book, Britain and the War for Yugoslavia (1980), Thatcher appointed him official historian of the Special Operations Executive in Yugoslavia, a division of Britain’s secret second world war activity, of which his Cambridge tutor, FH “Harry” Hinsley, had been part.

When finances and university politics closed departments at Lancaster, in 1983 Mark moved to the School of Slavonic and East European Studies (SSEES) in London, now part of UCL. He was there during the collapse of Yugoslavia and the years of war, engaged and commentating in news media and policy circles. He became disillusioned with academic life, though, leaving SSEES in 1994, and sought to make a practical difference, working with NGOs and international organisations, including HelpAge in Croatia and Bosnia from 1994 to 1996, the Institute of War and Peace Reporting, the UN Transitional Administration in Eastern Slavonia, and as Bosnia director for the International Crisis Group for two years.

In 2003 he became political adviser to Lord Ashdown, then international high representative. This was a halcyon period of progress in post-conflict Bosnia, which Mark found hugely rewarding. Disillusioned, though, after four years with the set-up after Ashdown, Mark retired in 2010 and left Bosnia, donating around 5,000 books to a university library.

He had no intention of returning to the US; he was a committed anglophile who nonetheless never sought British citizenship, and settled in Wiveliscombe, Somerset. He continued to edit articles, theses and books. He was a reviewer for the EEPS journal. He volunteered with a charity that connects young people from disadvantaged backgrounds with mentors.

He is survived by his daughter, Lily, and son, Harry, from his marriage to Sheila (nee O’Mahony), which ended in divorce, and by his sisters, Carol and Mary Jane, and brother, Todd.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wheeler
Person
Paddy Ashdown
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Guardian

Largest freshwater fish ever recorded caught in Cambodia

The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists. The stingray, captured on 13 June, measured almost four metres from snout to tail and weighed just under 300kg, according to a statement on Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-US research project.
PETS
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Us Navy#University Of Cambridge#United Nations#British#South European#Fh#The School Of Slavonic#East European#Ucl
The Guardian

Widower wins right to have baby using embryo created with his late wife

A 38-year-old widower has won a landmark legal case giving him the right to have a baby with a surrogate using the last remaining embryo created with his late wife. Ted Jennings and his wife, Fern-Marie Choya, had spent years trying to have children and had sought fertility treatment, but Choya died suddenly while pregnant with twin girls in 2019. The fertility regulator, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), rejected Jennings’s request to be able to use their last frozen embryo to start a family because Choya had not given written consent for posthumous surrogacy.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Guardian

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set to divorce – report

The billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall, a former top model, are reportedly set to divorce. The New York Times cited two anonymous sources for its report on the coming split. It said a spokesman for Murdoch did not comment while representatives for Hall could not be reached.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

326K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy