ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Shapps says it is ‘crazy’ to suggest Tories want rail strikes to go ahead

By Rowena Mason Deputy political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07quLC_0gFXIgRH00
Grant Shapps Visits Hornsey Rail Depot<br>LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 16: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps addresses the media and takes questions about the impending RMT strike at the Hornsey Rail Depot on June 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty images) Photograph: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

Grant Shapps has said it is “crazy” to suggest the Tories want rail unions to go on strike this week, as Labour accused the government of encouraging the walkouts to go ahead to stoke division.

The transport secretary said the strikes by 40,000 rail workers, which is due to affect services across much of the country from Monday night, were “unnecessary” and a result of trade union leaders “gunning for” a fight. He accused RMT of planning to “punish millions of innocent people”.

However, Keir Starmer on Sunday accused Shapps of being the one who was stoking the dispute, after the government refused talks with the unions and rail employers.

“They want the country to grind to a halt so they can feed off the division. Instead of spending their time this week around the negotiating table, they are designing attack ads,” the Labour leader said.

“Instead of grown-up conversations to take the heat out of the situation, they are pouring petrol on the fire. Instead of bringing people together in the national interest, they are stoking division in their political interest.”

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Politics show, Shapps dismissed the claim that the Tories want the rail strikes to go ahead.

“In what sort of crazy world would anyone want to see our transport sector grind to a halt?” he said, highlighting students unable to attend exams and people likely to miss hospital appointments and struggling to get to work.

Related: Britain’s rail strikes: which trains will be running where and when?

He insisted it was an “11th-hour stunt” by the union, “suddenly coming forward and saying: ‘We need to negotiate with the government now’ even though this last month they told me they wouldn’t be seen dead negotiating with the government.”

However, Mick Lynch, the RMT general secretary, said the government needed to help unlock the talks.

He told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme that workers are “not asking for special treatment” and want protection amid the cost of living crisis.

He said: “Train operating companies have made no offer at all during these talks … The train operators adjourned the meeting on Thursday, they’ve not invited us to any talks whatsoever and they’ve made no offer on pay. We’re looking for a pay rise that reflects the cost of living.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Lynch also accused Shapps of a “fabrication” over the transport secretary’s claim that the unions were protesting on Saturday rather than attending talks.

“He’s making it up. What he’s saying is untrue. We didn’t attend a rally instead of negotiations. There were no negotiations scheduled and the train operating companies have not spoken to me or any of my officials since Thursday at lunchtime,” he said.

The action is being taken by Network Rail employees and onboard and station staff working for 13 train operators in England. RMT has said thousands of jobs are at risk in maintenance roles and that ticket office closures are planned, on top of pay freezes during a time of high inflation.

It was also reported this weekend that the government is looking to close all ticket offices from September and ask people to buy their tickets online in a plan to save £500m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Boris produces bubbles of nonsense when quizzed about Carrie

Boris Johnson could count himself lucky. He wasn’t up against the RMT union leader. Mick Lynch has already seen off Kay Burley, Piers Morgan, Labour’s Jenny Chapman and several half-witted Tory MPs. Chris Philp and Jonathan Gullis were chewed up and spat out. So it would be a racing certainty that the Convict would come off worse in any one-to-one with Lynch. One very good reason why the Tories have made no effort to engage with the RMT.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Thursday briefing: Has Keir Starmer suffered signal failure on rail strikes?

Good morning. This should be a very difficult week for the Conservative party. The country grinds to a halt for a second time today because of rail strikes that unions blame on the government; Boris Johnson refuses to say whether he tried to get his now-wife a job at the foreign office; inflation hits a 40-year high; and tomorrow morning two by-election results could indicate the extent of voters’ disapproval. Somehow, though, it’s Labour that seems to be in the throes of a crisis.
LIVERPOOL F.C.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Mick Lynch
The Guardian

Largest freshwater fish ever recorded caught in Cambodia

The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists. The stingray, captured on 13 June, measured almost four metres from snout to tail and weighed just under 300kg, according to a statement on Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-US research project.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Labour
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
BBC
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

The Guardian

326K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy