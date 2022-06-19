ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Anas Sarwar: Next general election will be campaign to boot out Boris Johnson

By Lauren Gilmour
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zafQb_0gFXIdn600

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the next chance to get rid of Boris Johnson will be at a general election.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Mr Sarwar said the focus of the parliament this term should be on recovery and not pursuing a second independence referendum.

He revealed Scottish Labour is getting ready to launch its vision for the next general election “in the next few weeks”.

“There is nothing the SNP can say about Boris Johnson that I wouldn’t amplify and multiply in terms of what I feel about the man, what I feel about his ability as prime minister and what I think of this Tory Government ,” he said.

“The next electoral contest is not going to be a referendum. It’s going to be a general election and that’s going to be a campaign to boot out Boris Johnson. The anger that we feel sitting in Glasgow is felt in Edinburgh, is felt in Cardiff, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, London.”

Scottish Labour has repeatedly ruled out supporting a second independence referendum and said the focus of the parliament should be on recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “We said right at the start … that we believe the focus of this parliament should be on our recovery. And that is why we didn’t support a referendum.

“On the principle of Scots having a right to choose, of course I believe that Scots have a right to choose, but basically, during this term, we should be focusing on recovery.”

The anger that we feel sitting in Glasgow is felt in Edinburgh, is felt in Cardiff, Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, London

Anas Sarwar - Scottish Labour Leader

Mr Sarwar said talk around a second independence is a distraction from a government “not doing its job”.

He saidL “You have the cost of living shooting up. You have 11% inflation. You have two governments not doing enough to confront that crisis.”

He also said “700,000 people are on NHS waiting lists”, while “child poverty and pension poverty (is) rising” and “drug deaths (have) doubled under this Government’s watch”.

Presenter Martin Geissler pressed Mr Sarwar on what might happen if Labour does not win enough seats to form a majority government at the next general election.

He put it to Mr Sarwar that Labour may need to rely on support from the SNP to get into power in exchange for support to hold a second referendum.

Mr Sarwar said the SNP’s “hands would be tied” in this case.

“It’s for the SNP to decide whether they’re going to vote for the Labour government or a Tory government,” he said.

“I dare the SNP to vote in a Tory government and you see what the reaction is from people in Scotland.

“Their hands are tied. They have nowhere else to go. No ifs, no buts, no barriers, a coalition of the SNP, because we can govern by ourselves.

“Yes, the Tories are a disaster. Yes, I want to get them out. Yes, I’d like to be with the priorities of the SNP. I think they’re bad government here in Scotland,” he said.

“But we can’t wait for the public to want them to lose, we’ve got to deserve to win.”

He accused the Government of “goading” rail workers to go on strike ahead of industrial action next week and backed workers in the dispute.

He said: “Ultimately, if you do not have fair actors who want to get a resolution and negotiate on fair terms, and come to a resolution, then this is what will happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

If it’s not the asylum seeker policy, why is Boris Johnson in Rwanda?

Boris Johnson is not planning on openly embracing his faltering flagship policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda on a one-way ticket during his visit to the East African nation.The Prime Minister is opting not to visit the centres where migrants who have been forcibly removed from the UK would be housed if the scheme gets off the ground.But it is going to be hard to ignore the policy with the Prince of Wales playing a key role at the summit of Commonwealth leaders that they are both attending.Charles has reportedly criticised sending people 4,000 miles away after arriving in...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Thursday briefing: Has Keir Starmer suffered signal failure on rail strikes?

Good morning. This should be a very difficult week for the Conservative party. The country grinds to a halt for a second time today because of rail strikes that unions blame on the government; Boris Johnson refuses to say whether he tried to get his now-wife a job at the foreign office; inflation hits a 40-year high; and tomorrow morning two by-election results could indicate the extent of voters’ disapproval. Somehow, though, it’s Labour that seems to be in the throes of a crisis.
LIVERPOOL F.C.
The Independent

PM hits out at ‘condescending’ opponents of Rwanda asylum seekers scheme

Boris Johnson has struck out at “condescending” opponents of his scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ahead of talks with reported critic the Prince of Wales.The Prime Minister defended the faltering flagship policy as he prepared to fly to Kigali, where he will meet Charles for a discussion over cups of tea.The heir to the throne is said to have added to wide-spread criticism of the project disrupted by legal problems by describing it as “appalling” in private remarks.Mr Johnson will on Thursday join the prince in the Rwandan capital where they are attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government...
WORLD
The Independent

Harriet Harman says next Labour leader ‘has got to be a woman’

Harriet Harman has said Labour’s next leader should be a woman, adding it was “downright embarrassing” the party has never had a woman at its helm.The veteran Labour MP also spoke about the grief of losing her husband Jack Dromey “out of the blue” when he died in January.Ms Harman, the Mother of the House and MP for Camberwell and Peckham, who plans to stand down as an MP after the next general election, told GB News: “As and when we do in the far-distant future have a leadership election, it has got to be a woman the next time...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Labour MP Apsana Begum signed off sick after ‘sustained campaign of misogynistic abuse’

A Labour MP is taking time away from work after suffering from “a sustained campaign of misogynistic harassment and abuse”.Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, posted a statement on Twitter on Wednesday night that said she attended hospital on June 12 and was subsequently signed off work by her GP.She said: “For the duration of my time as a Member of Parliament, I have been subjected to a sustained campaign of misogynistic abuse and harassment.“As a survivor of domestic abuse, it has been particularly painful and difficult. This abusive campaign has had a significant effect on my mental and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Putin threatens to deploy Satan II nuclear missile which can reach UK in three minutes by end of the year

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned that the Kremlin would deploy its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching Britain in three minutes, by the end of the year.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in April, which experts also warned could target the UK as well as Europe and the US.The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.The Russian president hosted military academy graduates at a ceremony at the Kremlin. He...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia says EU sanctions that prompted transit ban ‘unacceptable’

Moscow described the EU sanctions that led Lithuania to block the transit of some goods from mainland Russia to the exclave of Kaliningrad as “absolutely unacceptable” on Wednesday.Lithuania has shut the route to steel and other ferrous metals, which it says it is required to do after Brussels green-lit further punitive action against Russia that took effect on Saturday.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov branded the sanctions “illegal” and said that countermeasures were being prepared by Russia.Meanwhile, a suspected “kamikaze” drone started a fire at a Russian oil refinery near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday, local officials have said. Vasily Golubev,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Government#Scottish Labour#Uk#Bbc Scotland#Snp#Scots
The Independent

Voices: Prince William has just done 40-year-olds a huge disservice

Now that Prince William has turned 40 (with all of the usual embarrassing family photos of terrible haircuts, awkward smiles, teenage gawkiness and chubby baby cheeks to prove it), he’s announced he’ll be moving his family to the shires. To the shires! Like he’s an elderly hobbit who’s had a riotous life taking the ring to Mordor, some chaotic adventures with Sam and Bilbo, but is now old and therefore ready to hang up his cloak in favour of a pair of slippers and a pipe by the fire. What’s next, Wills – fish and chips on Fridays and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Aiden Aslin: ‘Time running out’ to stop execution of Briton sentenced to death by Donetsk separatists

The family of a British man sentenced to death in a Russian-backed separatist region for fighting for Ukraine has said he expects to be executed and that time is now “running out”.Aiden Aslin was sentenced to death in the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine this month alongside fellow Briton Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, supposedly for “mercenary activities”.Their families deny that the trio, who were contracted by the Ukrainian armed forces, are mercenaries. The UK insists its citizens were regular soldiers and should be exempt under the Geneva Conventions from prosecution for participation in hostilities.Speaking to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Vibrantly illustrated’ stamps to mark 50th anniversary of first UK Pride rally

Royal Mail has revealed images of a new set of “vibrantly illustrated” stamps to mark the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride rally.The eight stamps celebrate a march that took place from Trafalgar Square to Hyde Park in London in July 1972, which was the first to bear the name Gay Pride Rally.The march was inspired by events in the United States, where the first Pride events had taken place to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York.The stamps, specially commissioned by Royal Mail, were illustrated by award-winning artist Sofie Birkin, art directed by NB Studio...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Nato summit to host Asia-Pacific leaders for first time in show of ‘democratic’ unity aimed at Russia and China

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s upcoming leaders summit will for the first time welcome heads of government from four Asia-Pacific nations as a demonstration of Nato’s continued attention to China amid the war in Ukraine that has consumed the alliance’s attention in recent months.According to a senior Biden administration official, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are set to be in attendance when President Joe Biden joins his 29 Nato counterparts in Madrid next week.The Madrid summit will be the fourth since Mr Biden...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Teachers’ strike would be unfair after pandemic disruption, Nadhim Zahawi says

Teachers going on strike would be “unforgiveable”, Nadhim Zahawi said as the biggest teachers’ union warned of industrial action over pay and workload.The Education Secretary said such a move would be “irresponsible” in the wake of the upheaval to children’s learning caused by the pandemic.It came after the National Education Union (NEU) said it would consult its members in the autumn, “strongly encouraging them” to back industrial action if the Government did not respond to its concerns in the next few months.Young people have suffered more disruption than any generation that’s gone before themNadhim ZahawiMr Zahawi wrote in The Daily...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Chile meets controversy in remaking the role of first lady

Chile’s new left-leaning government is doing away with the office of the first lady in an effort to transform a role that both the president and his partner have characterized as archaic. The first lady will now be known as the “sociocultural coordinator of the republic’s presidency,” the government said in a news release Wednesday.The administration of President Gabriel Boric got to that title after having to backtrack on an effort to give the role a makeover by declaring the office once known as “the first lady’s Cabinet” would be changed to “Irina Karamanos’ Cabinet,” using the name of...
POLITICS
The Independent

90% want to see continued support for Freeview and broadcast radio – survey

Ninety per cent of people want to see continued support for Freeview and broadcast radio, according to a survey.Research commissioned by telecommunications company Arqiva also indicated 85% of people believe Government or local MPs should actively support its ongoing availability.Meanwhile, 83% of respondents believed the BBC should continue to actively support these services.Around three-quarters (73%) said free TV through an aerial is important if not essential, with 84% saying the same of radio.This national asset cannot be taken for granted and I’m proud of the difference broadcast services make to the lives of people up and down the countryArqiva chief...
WORLD
The Independent

Climate and environment sacrificed in rush to strike Australia trade deal, inquiry finds

The environment and the climate crisis were sacrificed in the government’s rush to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with Australia, a Lords committee is warning. Ministers are criticised for failing to fight for “ambitious” commitments to cut carbon emissions – even as Canberra was handed “generous” access to sell agricultural goods in the UK.The report raises fears that “deforested land” in Australia will be used to produce the beef and cereal that will be sent to the UK “in greater quantities”.Goods produced “using pesticides banned in the UK” will be imported under the deal – the first with a...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Chancellor to meet oil and gas industry leaders in Aberdeen

Rishi Sunak will meet leaders from the North Sea oil and gas industry during a visit to Aberdeen.The Chancellor is expected to host a roundtable with industry representatives on Thursday to discuss the transition to net-zero and the recent levy on the profits of oil and gas companies.The energy profits levy is expected to pay for £5 billion of the UK Government’s emergency cost-of-living support package.The Government says the levy has an allowance which will lead to an overall increase in investment in the sector.Mr Sunak will also discuss the role of the North Sea in the UK’s energy security...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Race and religious hate offences recorded by police hit new high in 2021

Racially and religiously aggravated offences recorded by police in England and Wales hit a fresh high in 2021, with reaction to England’s defeat at the Euro football championships likely to have contributed to the increase, new analysis shows.The easing of Covid-19 restrictions is another factor named by forces as having led to the rise in offences, along with improved recording of hate crimes.A total of 76,884 racially and religiously aggravated offences were recorded in 2021, up 15% from 66,742 in 2020.The number of offences has been on an upwards trend since 2013, the first calendar year for which comparable data...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Rail workers stage their second strike of the week after talks fail

Thousands of railway workers were staging their second strike of the week on Thursday after talks failed to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators will take industrial action, crippling services across the UK.Only around one in five trains will run and mainly on main lines during the day.Ahead of the strike, the Government announced plans to change the law to enable businesses to supply skilled agency workers to plug staffing gaps during industrial action.We will continue with our industrial campaign until we...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

709K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy