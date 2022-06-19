“Clumsy” Pumpkin Toadlets Gain International Attention

GRANITE CITY - The Alfresco Art Center, 2041 Delmar Ave, in Granite City will be hosting auditions for their production of "Catch Me If You Can" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 and 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25. Based on the true story of one of the most famous con artists in history, Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can is a rousing musical set in the 1960s. We begin as Frank is captured by Agent Carl Hanratty, after years of pursuit. Frank, however, thinks the audience deserves to hear his version of the truth, and narrates his life as a hip, dance-heavy variety television show. Frank, as a teenager, runs away from his unhappy home to live a life of great adventure, conning people by assuming a multitude of identities: airplane pilot, doctor, and lawyer, to name a few. A fast, rollicking musical by the creative team behind Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can tells the tale of an ingenious, yet lonely, boy looking for his place in the world. Visit alfrescoproductions.org/auditions for character breakdown and more info. To sign up, visit https://www.signupgenius.com .

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO