Edwardsville, IL

“Clumsy” Pumpkin Toadlets Gain International Attention

By Megan Wieser
edglentoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE – A small frog is making big headlines thanks to the intriguing findings of researchers, led by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Richard Essner, PhD. Comparable in size to the end of a pencil, or approximately one centimeter in length, Pumpkin Toadlets’ tiny nature, notably their semicircular...

www.edglentoday.com

St. Louis American

The Coronavirus Strikes Back!

“Just when I thought I was out... they pull me back in.”. When it comes to relaxed anxieties regarding COVID-19, many people can relate to that iconic line uttered by actor Al Pacino in the Godfather Part III. Despite feelings that the pandemic is finally winding down, a distressing surge...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Why does caregiver anger occur?

ST. LOUIS – Caregivers sometimes get angry. They hit a wall, lose their composure, and verbally lash out at the very person they’re supposed to be caring for. It can be scary when it happens and the guilt is intense. Director of Memory Care at Clarendale Senior Living...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri list should serve as a helpful guide in finding the most delicious steaks that the legendary city of St Louis, Missouri has to offer. St. Louis, Missouri is known for their magnificent breathtaking arch and its iconic baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals. Nestled along the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers, St Louis stands as the second-largest city in the State of Missouri. In a city filled with people, there stands many choices for great steakhouses. Here are 10 of our favorites.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Weekend filled with fun events

On Thursday, the Addiction Dance Nationals kicks off its four-day run at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Super Mini and Mini competitons are on Thursday, with an opening number before the competition begins. (Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau)
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois holding Helping Heroes event for disabled veterans Tuesday

Disabled veterans and active military members in the Ameren Illinois service area are all invited to attend their Helping Heroes event this Tuesday in Granite City. Attendees can receive energy bill payment grants, special services, and have a chance to speak to representatives from the utility in person about their utility bills. The first 100 attendees will receive a storm preparedness kit,
GRANITE CITY, IL
Channelocity

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

The queens of St. Louis soul food

Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

HeartLands Conservancy receives watershed grant

BELLEVILLE - HeartLands Conservancy had been awarded $831,847 from the Illinois Environmental Protection agency for the development of the Indian-Cahokia Creek Watershed Plan. The Indian Creek-Cahokia Creek watershed includes all or parts of Bethalto, Bunker Hill, Dorchester, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Staunton, Wilsonville, Wood River, and Worden. The project will assist local landowners to voluntarily implement stormwater projects, called best management practices, in the watershed to reduce nonpoint source pollution, soil erosion, and nutrient and sediment loadings to improve water quality. HeartLands Conservancy will launch a sign-up period in the late Spring or early Summer for landowners and government entities.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Brazil
The Telegraph

Benefit concert set July 9 at Collinsville theater

A July 9 benefit concert for Angel O'Malley-Lipham is planned at the Miner's Theater in Collinsville. O'Malley-Lipham is director of services at the Collinsville Food Pantry. In Spring 2021 she was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer which had spread to her liver and lymph nodes. She has been undergoing multiple rounds of aggressive chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which has shown promising results including shrinking her esophogeal tumor. All proceeds from the show will help to pay steadily mounting medical bills.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City holds auditions for Catch Me If You Can Thursday

GRANITE CITY - The Alfresco Art Center, 2041 Delmar Ave, in Granite City will be hosting auditions for their production of "Catch Me If You Can" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 and 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25. Based on the true story of one of the most famous con artists in history, Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can is a rousing musical set in the 1960s. We begin as Frank is captured by Agent Carl Hanratty, after years of pursuit. Frank, however, thinks the audience deserves to hear his version of the truth, and narrates his life as a hip, dance-heavy variety television show. Frank, as a teenager, runs away from his unhappy home to live a life of great adventure, conning people by assuming a multitude of identities: airplane pilot, doctor, and lawyer, to name a few. A fast, rollicking musical by the creative team behind Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can tells the tale of an ingenious, yet lonely, boy looking for his place in the world. Visit alfrescoproductions.org/auditions for character breakdown and more info. To sign up, visit https://www.signupgenius.com .
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Size inclusive boutique opening in Godfrey

GODFREY — Liz Campbell and Jessica Grace of BRUSH Hair + Makeup plan to open the area’s first size-inclusive clothing boutique Wednesday, June 29. Housed at the salon at 5302 Godfrey Road, BRUSH Boutique will offer hand-curated styles in sizes small through 3XL. BRUSH Boutique co-owners said they aim to fill a need in the area for trendy clothing options for all women, regardless of size.
GODFREY, IL
edglentoday.com

Homelessness To Be Topic As Township's Lunch And Learns Return

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will host a discussion at noon this Friday, June 24, 2022, on homelessness in our community and how we can come together to combat it at Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville Illinois. The event will feature 3 speakers who will present information...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Dirt moving at Wood River Rec Center site

With little fanfare, construction crews started moving dirt at the site of the new recreation center in Wood River Monday morning. Even Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody was caught unaware. Your browser does not support the audio element. Woody tells The Big Z the initial work is on the...
WOOD RIVER, IL

