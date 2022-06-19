ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is A Wonder Twins Film Necessary?

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, Wonder Twins has been canceled. Warner Brothers announced earlier this year that they would adapt the popular comics into a live-action film, but it’s been reported that the studio has stopped production and scrapped the idea altogether. Originally, Black Adam writer Adam Sztykiel was tapped to write and direct the...

TVOvermind

So, Marvel is Going to Create a Planet of the Apes Series?

Before anyone gets too excited, Marvel will be taking Planet of the Apes back as it pertains to the comics, but it does sound as though Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman, will have something to do with a Planet of the Apes series. In the meantime, Marvel will be focusing on bringing this story back to the comics as of 2023, and to be certain, that could lead in a lot of different directions if it takes off. This franchise is one of those that has managed to be popular for a while before it was put on the shelf and then was brought out again to be presented to the public yet again, only to be put on the shelf once more before Andy Serkis’ version came about and created an origin that was far more acceptable than what Mark Wahlberg helped to create years before. When looked at as an actual story and not a live-action production, this story is ironic in a lot of ways but terrifying just as many since it does place humanity in front of a mirror to look at their own iniquities.
COMICS
TVOvermind

Is There Any Redemption for Scarlet Witch?

At this point in the MCU, it’s already been established that life isn’t fair, that things are going to happen, and that situations are going to get worse before they get better. But after watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it would appear that Wanda’s situation is only getting worse at this time, especially since she allowed herself to be so corrupted by the Darkhold that she ended up killing more than one individual from different realities. She corrupted an entire town in her grief, she harmed others thanks to her delusions, and she’s been an unrelenting terror to another version of herself within the multiverse. And yet, she made the decision to destroy the temple that was built to glorify the Scarlet Witch and was used to help her reach out and continue the horror that had been building for a while. There were several red flags along the way, several moments when it was determined that she was going down the wrong path, but the fact is that Wanda was designed to suffer for a while, and at this point, it’s tough to think that she could come back.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVOvermind

Real-Life Jobs Each Avenger Could Perform

We almost always see superheroes on a mission and rarely get to see them doing anything other than fighting the good fight and enjoying some needed downtime, right? But what if they took on an actual job in the real world? What would they do? There are heroes in the comics that do have regular jobs, since Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, is a lawyer, and a few other folks that have been in the comics have taken on other jobs. But what would the MCU Avengers be able to do, and what jobs would they gravitate toward if they were given the choice? There are a lot of different answers that people might come up with, especially since everyone has a different opinion and perspective of what an individual might be capable of outside the role of a hero. It’s not hard to argue for a few of them, but as for the others, well, it’s kind of up to the interpretation of each person.
JOBS
TVOvermind

Harley Quinn is Being Killed Off?

Most folks should be able to admit that they’re surprised to hear that Harley Quinn is going to die in the comics, especially since she’s been such a mainstay for so long, and a favored one at that. But it would appear that DC is trying to shake things up, which isn’t too surprising. It needs to happen every now and then, but it does appear that Harley might be killed off in a way that might not satisfy a lot of fans initially. Imagining the effect this would have in a movie is kind of funny in a very demented way since Harley Quinn has become such a beloved character that one can help but think that a lot of fans would come close to rioting given that they would rather she lived forever than take a bullet or some other form of death that might take her out of the story. That’s how serious some fans get about their favorite characters, especially when it comes to those that are as fun as Harley has been. What’s really amusing is that she was popular in the comics, but Margot Robbie really put in the work to make her even better in the eyes of the fans.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Ambulance

Random happenstance in an action movie can go a few different ways, but it’s usually easy to see how one can create a rough outline of how things are going to turn out depending on how they begin. For instance, Ambulance doesn’t really hide what’s going to happen, nor does the movie do anything else other than allow moviegoers to predict what’s going to happen several minutes in advance. Granted, there are a few moments in the movie that come as a mild surprise, but otherwise things kind of fall into place as the story rolls along. The guy that’s down on his luck has a family to support and has a friend/family member whom they seek help from is played by Yahya Abdul Mateen III. Jake Gyllenhaal is the family member that is a less than savory character who does care a great deal about his adopted brother and offers him a way to relieve his financial burdens. Things fall into place rather quickly, and the one wildcard in the story, played by Elza Gonzalez, is an EMT that kicks off the movie by showing how disconnected she is from her job, a trait that a lot of people can no doubt tell is going to change before the end of the movie.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What Could Happen to an Exorcist Reboot?

To be fair, it’s very likely that an Exorcist reboot is going to be something that will split the fanbase that has existed for decades since a lot of folks don’t want to see a remake that might try to recapture the feeling of the first movie, and others are willing to give it a shot. The truth of this is that the first Exorcist is held up by a lot of people as being one of the scariest movies ever created, and there’s a good reason for this. Back when it first came out, this movie was by far one of the most controversial features that was lambasted by a lot of people who thought that it was one of the evilest movies ever made. In this day and age, the effects are, of course, seen as rather simple and not at all difficult to figure out, at least for those in the industry. But despite this, The Exorcist is still a movie that many would agree changed the horror genre in that day and age, and it’s a tale that is considered to be sacrosanct by many horror fans.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Where Does Quinlan Vos Fit During Order 66?

There are plenty of Jedi that should have already been revealed in the movies and the shows, but Quinlan Vos, while he has shown up in an animated series, should have managed to show up in a live-action appearance at this time. This character is more than a little interesting, and the mere mention that he’s been given in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is great enough that a lot of people are hoping that there might be a surprise coming at some point. It’s not exactly that hopeful, but out of all the Jedi, Vos is one of those that was bound to survive Order 66 thanks to his special talents. Apart from his abilities as a spy and someone that can experience ambiguity in the Force, Vos also has the use of something called psychometry, which allows him to get a Force reading from an object, which is beyond even the most powerful Jedi Masters since it’s an innate ability that is found in Vos’s people and very few others. But it’s this quality that would have made him a valuable asset to those that Kenobi has contacted in the series. It’s also one of the only abilities that could keep him alive.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Three Women”

Showtime is set to drop a TV drama based on a popular book published in 2019. Titled Three Women, the series is based on a book of the same name by author and journalist Lisa Taddeo, who worked on books like Animal and Ghost Lover. Here’s a description of the series, according to Deadline: “In Three Women, described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.” Three Women will be featuring an impressive list of cast members, one of whom starred in a very popular sci-fi franchise. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Showtime series Three Women.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Key Deaths That Would Have Changed Star Wars

It’s very easy to wonder what might have happened in the Star Wars franchise had certain characters died at different points in the story. At least one death on this list has been addressed in a comic at one point, but the others are still more or less musings that manage to generate interest now and then. The idea is that any franchise is going to be looked at through one lens or another over the years as it continues to push forward and the fans continue to think up ways that can define and redefine the overall story. The truth is that by taking out a key element or character in a story, the story is going to change in a big way, and in some cases might send the franchise rocketing in a very destructive direction. But like all stories, it’s bound to happen that things will develop in a way that would create another unique retelling of an epic saga.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “The Crowded Room”

The Crowded Room is scheduled to drop on Apple TV+ later this year, featuring compelling storylines and a list of A-list cast members to boot. The upcoming drama anthology TV series is created by Akiva Goldsman, who previously worked on Star Trek: Strange Worlds, The Da Vinci Code, and A Beautiful Mind, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. The first season of the upcoming series is inspired by the novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, written by Daniel Keyes. Here’s a description of the plot of the story, according to Deadline: “The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it.” The Crowded Room features an impressive list of cast members, some of whom just got off widely successful TV and movie projects. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming drama anthology TV series The Crowded Room.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tomas Matos

When Tomas Matos was first offered a role in a Hulu project that would change the way people look at an island in New York, the young actor was all about it. There was no telling, though, just how big this would be or how much of a standout star the young actor would turn into this. While the young Fire Island actor might not be a household name as yet, it’s only a matter of time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVOvermind

Carrie vs. Charlie McGee: Who Wins?

It’s not often that people think about pitting characters from Stephen King novels against each other, especially since some of the more powerful among them feel as though they would either disappoint entirely or would be way too powerful to consider setting on a normal being. For instance, pitting Pennywise against anyone would be kind of difficult since the creature behind the clown is supposed to be insanely powerful, and yet it was defeated by a group of people with nothing more than a special bond, no powers, and no special abilities, only a deep and abiding friendship. Some would argue that this would be enough to beat anything, but realistically, Pennywise should have been able to annihilate them. Getting back on the subject, the idea of power is important to mention when talking bout Carrie White and Charlene McGee, or Charlie for short, since both characters have abilities that make them true powerhouses. When it comes to determining the extent of their powers, however, one has to decide which version to cling to, since both movies have been remade, and it would appear that their powers have been altered just enough to be noticeable.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Dear Edward”

Apple TV+ will be premiering a new series this year based on a popular novel. Titled Dear Edward, the show is based on the novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano. The series is developed by Jason Katims, who previously worked on shows like Relativity, Roswell, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, About A Boy, and Rise. Here’s a description of the show’s story, according to Deadline: “Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.” Dear Edward is proud to feature a list of mostly up-and-coming stars. If you want to learn more about who will be appearing in this much-anticipated drama, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series Dear Edward.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gershwyn Eustach Jnr

There are lots of talented actors who don’t get nearly as much credit as they deserve, and Gershwyn Eustach Jnr is one of them. He has been acting professionally for about a decade, and he has built a pretty solid resume during that time. From the big screen to the small screen, he has shown that he is truly a master at what he does. Every time he steps in front of the camera, viewers can trust that he’s going to give a good performance. Gershwyn hasn’t made any on-screen appearances yet in 2022, but he has some things in the works and he’ll be back on our screens in no time. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gershwyn Eustach Jnr.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Unicron vs. Arishem: Who Wins?

This type of subject is something that fanboys and girls are usually bound to laugh about since they’d likely think that the Celestial, Arishem, would wipe the floor with Unicron since the latter is essentially a planet-sized robot that has obvious limitations that Arishem might be able to capitalize on when it comes to a one on one combat. The unfortunate thing is that Celestials don’t tend to fight unless there’s something that they need to fight for, as their level of power is so incredibly vast that they don’t appear to need to even move through time and space, as they teleport from one location to another without needing to expend the kind of energy that would come from getting into a brawl that might easily destroy or at least damage nearby worlds with the force of the energy they’re likely to need to move. In other words, Arishem, along with many other Celestials, is powerful enough that he might be able to fold Unicron in on himself. It’s essentially putting a machine that can cruise the cosmos against a being that can control a part of the cosmos.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Let’s Talk About the Codename Banshee Trailer

Sometimes going simple and giving a story that’s expected and easy to predict is the best since it brings people back to their comfort zone in a big way and allows them to just enjoy a good, old-fashioned action tale. It’s been a hot minute since some folks have seen Antonio Banderas in such a role, largely because he hasn’t really been a huge deal in the movies in recent years. But this is the type of movie that he’s great in, an action movie that allows him to be kind of cocky and laidback in a way that suggests that he’s far more dangerous than he appears. Along with Jaime King, who plays the titular character, this movie is set to be a two against the world type of movie that will probably contain a great deal of humor along with a few heavy-hitting action scenes and the same type of plot that people have seen over and over. As much as some might complain about the run-of-the-mill types of action movies, there is a reason for them and there is a desire to see them come out again and again. No matter how predictable these movies get, it’s still something that people tend to want.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Christa Miller?

No matter how talented a person is, working in the entertainment industry typically comes with some ups and downs. There may be periods where an actor has more work than they can handle, and other times when jobs are fewer and far between. This is something Christa Miller has experienced throughout the years. After beginning her on-screen acting journey in the early 1980s, it took a few years for her career to really take off. However, once she started gaining momentum, things really started to go well for Christa. She got her first big break in 1995 when she was cast as Kate in The Drew Carey Show. During the 2000s, she also had major roles in shows like Scrubs and Cougar Town. In more recent years, though, Christa has been a little absent from our screens. This has led many people to wonder what she’s up to now. Keep reading to find out what happened to Christa Miller.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Ranking the Star Trek TV Shows: Who Went the Most Boldly?

We are well beyond half a century worth of Star Trek now. And, while the original creators are long gone, the spirit of their creation lives on in the hearts of the fans, and sometimes in the sequels that have been spawned. But which Treks trekked farthest, sought out the most earnestly, and dared to boldly go where even their fellow Treks did not? Well, let’s look into that. I’ll start with those I rate least and work my way up.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “The Devil’s Hour”

A new drama thriller TV series is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this year. The show is titled The Devil’s Hour, and it’s a British drama created by Tom Moran, who previously worked on Wild Bill and The Feed. The show will be executive-produced by Doctor Who and Sherlock producer Steven Moffat. Described by Deadline as “creepy,” this is how they explain the plot of the show: “From the mind of rising British writer Tom Moran, The Devil’s Hour is a UK original that tells the story of a woman who wakes up every night at exactly 3.33AM, in the middle of the so-called devil’s hour between 3AM and 4AM. Lucy Chambers’ eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn’t her own. Now, when her name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.” The Devil’s Hour has brought together an impressive list of cast members to breathe life into this edge-of-your-seat storyline. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video British drama thriller TV series The Devil’s Hour.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Dark Knight Rises could Have Been Pure Chaos

Christopher Nolan managed to bring a new look to the legend of Batman that many people responded to in a positive way, but there’s no doubt that The Dark Knight was one of the absolute best movies ever, thanks to the villain, and not so much the hero. Let’s be fair, Christian Bale’s version of Batman was well-liked and it became one of the better representations in the movies. But the level that Heath Ledger was operating managed to captivate people in an irreversible way, as moving forward, the comparisons to the character that he recreated have continued unabated. The saddening loss of Ledger as a person and as an actor was hard for many people to deal with since not only was he a great actor, he was the type of person that gave so much to his craft that people believed in his characters and couldn’t help but wonder what he was going to do next. That brings up the idea of what might have happened had he survived and been a part of The Dark Knight Rises.
MOVIES

