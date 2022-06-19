ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Burmese python hunt in Florida Everglades slated for August

KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3daW_0gFXENR400

MIAMI (AP) — Flanked by a huge writhing snake, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the annual prize-winning hunt for invasive Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades will begin Aug. 5.

People must register to participate and complete an online training course for the event, which typically draws hundreds from across the country. Last year’s “Python Challenge” involved more than 600 people from 25 states, DeSantis said at a news conference in the Everglades.

Behind the Republican governor, it took three people to hold a live, 10-foot (3-meter) female python as a demonstration. The snakes have virtually no natural enemies in the Everglades and have decimated native populations of mammals, birds and other reptiles.

“These pythons are a threat to the Everglades,” DeSantis said. “Let’s reel in some pythons.”

The hunt begins Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. and ends Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. Prizes include $2,500 for the most pythons captured and $1,500 for the longest snake. Last year, the first-prize winner captured 223 pythons, while the $1,500 winner bagged a snake that was more than 15 feet (4.5 meters) long. Snakes must be killed humanely .

DeSantis said this year’s state budget includes $3 million specifically for python removal in the Everglades, including technology such as infrared sensors to locate the hard-to-see snakes in the wild. A key point of the snake event, the governor said, is to raise awareness about the threat and enable people to take part.

“We view this as a challenge,” he said. “We really wanted to supercharge those efforts.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVgX0_0gFXENR400
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a media event, Thursday, June 16, 2022, where he announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262vhw_0gFXENR400
    McKayla Spencer, left, Jan Fore, center, and Sarah Funck, right, all of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), carry a Burmese python at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TokKl_0gFXENR400
    McKayla Spencer, left, and Jan Fore, right, of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), demonstrate a safe capture of a Burmese python at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1PY5_0gFXENR400
    A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a media event that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1girk0_0gFXENR400
    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman Rodney Barreto, right, speaks at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lk0zJ_0gFXENR400
    Freddy the Friendly Alligator, the mascot for the South Florida Water Management District, sits in the shade at a media event where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
KCAU 9 News

SD Attorney General website updated

The website, atg.sd.gov, no longer has a photo of Jason Ravnsborg or contains his biography. Ravnsborg became the first elected official in South Dakota to be impeached and convicted by the state’s legislature.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Everglades#Florida Water#Burmese#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
KCAU 9 News

How the Senate voted on impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate voted Tuesday to remove Jason Ravnsborg from the statewide elected office of attorney general. Senators voted 24-9 to sustain the impeachment of Ravnsborg for crimes committed causing the death of pedestrian Joe Boever. They next voted 31-2 to sustain the second article of impeachment for acts of […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy