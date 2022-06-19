Burmese python hunt in Florida Everglades slated for August

Behind the Republican governor, it took three people to hold a live, 10-foot (3-meter) female python as a demonstration. The snakes have virtually no natural enemies in the Everglades and have decimated native populations of mammals, birds and other reptiles.
“These pythons are a threat to the Everglades,” DeSantis said. “Let’s reel in some pythons.”
The hunt begins Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. and ends Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. Prizes include $2,500 for the most pythons captured and $1,500 for the longest snake. Last year, the first-prize winner captured 223 pythons, while the $1,500 winner bagged a snake that was more than 15 feet (4.5 meters) long. Snakes must be killed humanely .
DeSantis said this year’s state budget includes $3 million specifically for python removal in the Everglades, including technology such as infrared sensors to locate the hard-to-see snakes in the wild. A key point of the snake event, the governor said, is to raise awareness about the threat and enable people to take part.
“We view this as a challenge,” he said. “We really wanted to supercharge those efforts.”
Iowa hunters will be able to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Facebook on Monday removed a campaign video by Republican Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he's hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.
The website, atg.sd.gov, no longer has a photo of Jason Ravnsborg or contains his biography. Ravnsborg became the first elected official in South Dakota to be impeached and convicted by the state’s legislature.
Short sleeves might, by necessity, be the "in" look Tuesday at the South Dakota Capitol, as the impeachment trial for suspended state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg begins on summer's first morning in a Senate chamber that lacks air-conditioning.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Golf is no easy game to master, but the First Tee organization has turned those challenges into opportunities for young players, developing talent along with traits. An initiative that attracted former police officer Kevin McCormick to become a part of the Siouxland chapter. “I remember having a conversation with the […]
During opening statements of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's impeachment trial, the prosecution said that Ravnsborg committed impeachable offenses the night of September 12th, 2020 and in the days that followed.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate voted Tuesday to remove Jason Ravnsborg from the statewide elected office of attorney general. Senators voted 24-9 to sustain the impeachment of Ravnsborg for crimes committed causing the death of pedestrian Joe Boever. They next voted 31-2 to sustain the second article of impeachment for acts of […]
