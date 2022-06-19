ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

5 Victims Transported to Hospital After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

South Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision with one vehicle versus a pole, injured five people in South Los Angeles at the intersection of Normandie Avenue and 92nd Street around 9 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Korey Cuico / KNN

Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to assess the patients at the scene. All victims were transported by ambulances in stable condition to a local hospital. The cause of the collision is not known at this time.

The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the investigation.

Video: Korey Cuico, Photojournalist / KNN

