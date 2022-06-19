Raw Vegan Superfood Cake [Vegan]

A hybrid between choux pastry and a doughnut, these are deep-fried like a doughnut then filled with lemon curd and whipped cream and glazed with a lemony icing,” explains Paul Hollywood.“A perfect combination of crisp pastry and tangy citrus flavours.”Chouxnuts Makes: 8Ingredients:For the choux pastry:150ml water60g butter60g plain flour60g strong white bread flour3 large eggsTo cook:Sunflower oil, for deep-fryingFor the lemon curd filling:Finely grated zest and juice of 4 lemons190g caster sugar100g butter, at room temperature, in pieces3 medium eggs1 extra egg yolk100ml double cream, whippedFor the icing:100g icing sugar, siftedFinely grated zest of 1 lemonAbout 25ml waterMethod:1. First, make...
