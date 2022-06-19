ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew County, MO

Two from St. Joseph injured after motorcycle strikes animal

ANDREW COUNTY—Two from St. Joseph were injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported...

