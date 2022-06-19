Two from St. Joseph injured after motorcycle strikes animal

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and a third has been injured in a house fire in suburban Kansas City, Kansas. The Overland Park Fire Department says in a news release that fire crews from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the home around 1:30 a.m. Monday and found the home ablaze.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO